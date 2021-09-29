CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wine Enthusiast Podcast: Get Your Wine On in a Virtual Space

By Wine Enthusiast
winemag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we all love getting out and about, the past year has forced us to rethink how we connect when we’re not all in the same physical space. Enter the internet and all of the possibility it holds to create virtual gathering spaces for a variety of needs, including sharing a glass and building your wine community online.

www.winemag.com

The Guardian

Gascon wines for a taste of autumn

Domaine Capmartin Cuvée du Couvent, Madiran, France 2017 (from £21.17, thefinewinecompany.co.uk; borderswines.co.uk) I made a rough approximation of cassoulet the other day. I always make this dish – which I should probably just call “sausage and bean stew” since several of the ingredients and steps from an authentic Gascon version of the dish are missing – when I decide that autumn is officially, properly here, even if it’s actually still quite warm. It’s a bit like putting on a new winter coat before the weather really calls for it: the novelty of the season trumps any practical considerations. Making a “cassoulet” is also an excuse to open a bottle of one of my favourite nights-drawing-in wines: a brawny red from cassoulet country, Madiran. It’s made from tannat, a grape variety with a reputation (only further fuelled by its name) for being brusquely tannic, but which, with skilled hands in the vineyard and cellar, makes wines such as Cuvée du Couvent full of substance and dramatic intensity, all dark forest fruit and an almost bloody richness, the tannins sinewy, supportive, perfect with the fatty richness of the stew.
DRINKS
WTOP

Wine of the Week: Annual pizza wine review

Every fall, we jump back into the same hectic routine. School is back in full swing, work is heating up and the weather is cooling down. And even though this fall, the routine might include remote learning and remote working, there are still some evenings when trying to find time to prepare a home-cooked meal just isn’t in the cards.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

VinePair Podcast: The Past Inspires the Future at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars

In 1976, 20 French judges came together to participate in a blind wine tasting in what has come to be known as the Judgement of Paris. At the time, wines from France were expected to win across the board, given the country’s prestigious winemaking. When the results for the Bordeaux category were revealed, though, an unexpected wine from an American region took the prize. The wine came from the Napa Valley’s Stag’s Leap Cellars.
DRINKS
Simplemost

How To Turn Wine Into Jam

If wine’s your jam, you might want to try and turn your vino into an actual jam. Or jelly. It’s a great way to use up a bottle of wine that’s been open a little too long or one that you didn’t find particularly quaffable. The process involves a simple...
DRINKS
Punch

Can a Wine List Be More Than Its Wines?

At Harlem's Contento, sommelier Yannick Benjamin's list is the latest to envision a program as a means of representation beyond territory and terroir. Yannick Benjamin was always going to own a restaurant. He knew it from the time he was young. Dressed in a deep blue suit, gold chain peeking from beneath a crisp white shirt, Benjamin explains how he imagined it would be a traditional French bistro named Dumas, after his favorite writer. Instead, his first establishment is a little Peruvian spot in Harlem called Contento.
FOOD & DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Côtes-du-Rhône wines for your shopping list

If you’re in a quandary about which wine to order at a restaurant or bring to a party, it’s hard to go wrong with a red, white or rosé from France’s Côtes-du-Rhône. While these wines might not have the prestige of some of the famous Rhône Valley appellations such as Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gigondas, Hermitage, and Tavel, there are certainly some outstanding Côtes-du-Rhônes to be found at very reasonable prices. The following white and red wines are both affordable gems that should definitely be on your radar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
sunset.com

5 Gift Ideas for the Wine Lover in Your Life

We’ve got gift ideas for all kinds of oenophiles, from foodies to adventurers. Let’s be honest: Shopping for a bottle to gift the wine lover in your life can be intimidating. Do they prefer red or white? Sparkling or dessert? Is this an opportunity to look to the Old World or stay closer to home with an American-made variety?
DRINKS
shepherdexpress.com

For the True Nature of Wine, Try Natural Wine

You’re in the sunshine of an April morning in Athens. You’re in the amphitheater of a sanctuary on the southwest slope of the Acropolis. You’re at the Great Dionysia, the city’s festival of Dionysus, the god of wine. It’s 405 BCE. Around you are thousands of people from Athens and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Guardian

Wines to suit student budgets

I’m aware there’s a degree of misplaced optimism in writing about wine for students. There always was, but it’s worse nowadays, when there are so many other rival attractions – craft beer, cocktails (especially in cans), gin (rather than vodka these days, it seems), not to mention alcohol-free – and when almost a third of under-25s don’t drink at all. It also won’t come as a massive surprise that students are not that different in their tastes from other young wine drinkers.
DRINKS
Food & Wine

Restaurants Are Reviving the House Wine

Way back when, I used to go to an elderly French bistro for dinner sometimes with an equally elderly friend of my mother-in-law. The place was called Le Veau d'Or (acquired recently by the team behind NYC's Frenchette, with plans for revivification). It was the old school's idea of old-school: one gloomy, stooped waiter in a jacket, tripes à la mode de Caen and veal kidneys on the menu, and a house red served from a big screw-cap bottle kept below the bar. That wine was not good. I kept to steak au poivre and ordered bourbon. So did Mrs. L., my mother-in-law's friend. She also smoked cigarettes at the table. No one told her not to. She was 85 and mean.
RESTAURANTS
facts.net

Types of Wine

Memorizing and understanding the different types of wine takes time. While there are only five major types of wine, there are so many styles to each one. In fact, bottles of red wine often taste different from one another. It’s a lot to take in. Still, wine is just as interesting as it is tasty. It’s definitely worth learning about them if you’re a wine enthusiast!
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

How Your Wine Label’s Paper Can Influence a Consumer to Buy Your Wine

Designing a wine label is an intensely personal undertaking for most wineries. The label is your opportunity to communicate the winery’s spirit and your passion for creating a unique product. Relying on the brand logo and information about the wine alone, however, misses a critical opportunity to convey a more emotional message about the quality and uniqueness of your wines.
DRINKS
New York Post

Assemble your perfect fall wine list with Bright Cellars’ subscription service

Every wine fan goes through seasons with their vino obsession. From discovering new wines in their twenties, to aging like a fine wine and becoming a refined aficionado as their palettes expand. Whether it’s developing an appreciation for different vintages, specific wine and meal pairings, or exploring individual wine regions, the knowledge and expertise continue to grow.
FOOD & DRINKS
winemag.com

Peter Franus 2017 Brandlin Vineyard Zinfandel (Mount Veeder)

From a high-elevation site with 10% Mourvèdre, Charbono and Carignan mixed in, this wine is earthy and sticky in tannin, with dense, velvety dark-cherry flavor that is powerfully concentrated. Accents of spice and oak liven the palate. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Brandlin Vineyard. Variety. Zinfandel. Winery. Peter Franus.
DRINKS
Robb Report

How to Make a Tuxedo No. 2, a Gin Martini With a Surprising Absinthe Accent

If the Martini is a tailored suit, then the Tuxedo No. 2 is, well, a tuxedo. It’s a dressed-up Martini—or perhaps dressed down, more on that in a moment—but in either case it’s a Martini with a bit of extra panache. It trades the Martini’s diamond-like clarity and simplicity for the resonant depth of maraschino and the punch of absinthe—a bold act, perhaps, but also one that earns the cocktail its name. In the summer of 1886, a young financier named James Brown Potter attended a social club party in upstate New York. He had recently returned from a trip to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marshall News Messenger

To Your Good Health: Wine is not a health food

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have read about the benefits of having a glass of wine per day for women, or two glasses for men. Can you please tell me how your health will be affected if you have more? My husband often drinks a bottle of wine a night, and if we go out he will have cocktails as well. — Anon.
FOOD & DRINKS
winemag.com

Seagrape 2018 Zotovich Vineyard Chardonnay (Sta. Rita Hills)

Brisk pear and flashy citrus aromas give way to warmer scents of toasted nuts, butter and daffodil on the nose of this bottling. There's ample citrus-driven tension down the middle of the palate, where warmer baked apple flavors also show. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Zotovich Vineyard. Variety. Chardonnay.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Goldeneye 2018 Brut Rosé Sparkling (Anderson Valley)

Light pink in color, this crisp, tangy and complex wine deftly balances subtle raspberry and green-apple flavors with ginger, mineral and toast notes that reveal on the palate and linger on the finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Brut Rosé. Winery. Goldeneye. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.5%
DRINKS

Comments / 0

