Congress & Courts

High court could add more contentious cases to busy lineup

By JESSICA GRESKO, MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court term that begins next week is already full of contentious cases, including fights over abortion and guns. But the justices still have a lot of blank space on their calendar, with four more months of arguments left to fill. As is typical, hundreds of cases...

MSNBC

Stocks owned by Supreme Court justices tilt the scales of justice

In recent years, the United States has experienced an unprecedented number of financial conflicts of interest in its executive and legislative branches. Thanks to recent reporting by The Wall Street Journal, we now know how bad financial conflicts of interest are in the federal judiciary. According to the newspaper’s report, 131 federal judges broke the law by participating in 685 cases in which they had a financial interest, chiefly because of their holdings in individual stocks. This is a violation of the disqualification statute for United States judges prohibiting them from deciding cases in which they have a financial interest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

Supreme Court Justices Make a Surprising Proposal in Torture Case

WASHINGTON — Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the Supreme Court on Wednesday found itself struggling to address two issues stemming from that period: torture and government secrecy. Before the justices were done for the day, the proceedings had taken a surprising turn. The basic question for the justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC 10 News KGTV

In-Depth: How Supreme Court abortion rights case could impact California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Legal experts in San Diego say an upcoming Supreme Court case on abortion rights could impact California. On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health case from Mississippi. The case challenges Mississippi's 2018 ban on abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Earlier decisions from lower courts have already tried to overturn the law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Senate avoids a US debt disaster, votes to extend borrowing

WASHINGTON — The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans. The party-line Democratic vote of 50-48 in support of the bill to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that bans most abortions in Texas as part of a conservative drive to deny access to the procedure. The statute, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as a  heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of incest or rape. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin granted the request from President Joe Biden's administration to block enforcement of the law pending further litigation, on grounds it violates the US constitution. Texas can appeal. In his 113-page ruling, Pitman said Texas officials had created an "unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right."
TEXAS STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How century-old racist US Supreme Court cases still rule over millions of Americans | Opinion

The 4 million inhabitants of five U.S. territories – Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Northern Marianas Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands – do not have the full protection of the Constitution. The post How century-old racist US Supreme Court cases still rule over millions of Americans | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Declines California Trucker Classification Case

The U.S. Supreme Court won’t consider a California trucking company’s request to carve out truckers from a state law that makes it hard to defend their independent contractor status, leaving unaddressed a question that has divided courts and has prompted outcry from industry groups. Cal Cartage Transportation Express LLC and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
omahadailyrecord.com

Supreme Court Adds 5 Cases Including Cruz Election Lawsuit

The Supreme Court has added five new cases to its calendar for the term that began Monday, among them a challenge to federal election law brought by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Cruz’s challenge involves rules about repaying a candidate for federal office who loans his or her campaign...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

WRAL News

