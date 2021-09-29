CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Windsor, CT

South Windsor woman charged after making fake Facebook profile of harassment victim: police

FOX 61
FOX 61
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor woman is facing charges after police said she allegedly made a fake profile of a victim she had been harassing. Police said 61-year-old Stacia Lanway violated a protective order and conditions of release when she created the fake Facebook account in the victim's name. According to police, Lanway used the profile to post disparaging and harassing remarks.

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CT
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
South Windsor, CT
South Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
FOX 61

Police investigating an armed carjacking in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — Police are investigating Wednesday after a man reported that he was the victim of an armed carjacking. The resident was returning home from work around 12:10 a.m. when a man approached him as he was getting out of the car in his driveway in the area of Route 69/Warren Road, according to officials.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Harassing#Manchester Superior Court#Roku#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
FOX 61

Canton PD charge New Britain 'Peeping Tom' with voyeurism following 3 complaints

CANTON, Conn. — A New Britain man on voyeurism charges after Canton police linked him to two incidents in September and one this week. Police began investigating a complaint of voyeurism at a home in the Collinsville section of town on Sept. 30. Police said the incident had similarities to a complaint also received by the department earlier in September, also occurring in Collinsville.
CANTON, CT
FOX 61

Woodbridge police charge 2nd suspect in July homicide

A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a West Haven man who was killed in Woodbridge, police announced Wednesday. Rickey Traynham, a 26-year-old from New Haven, was arrested and is facing several charges including felony murder for the shooting death of 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson back on June 7.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
FOX 61

New Haven corner store burglarized twice in one day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A local shop owner is asking the community for help after they say their corner store was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Kenia Lowery, owner of the Black Corner Store, shared surveillance video with FOX61, showing a group taking an ATM from inside the store. She said...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Man shot while riding in car in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD, Connecticut — A man is recovering after police said he was shot in a car while driving on New Britain Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Mountain Street on the city's south end. After an initial...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Ellington man accused of murder appears before a judge for pre-trial hearing

ELLINGTON, Conn. — A long-delayed murder trial against an Ellington man accused of killing his wife moved another step closer Tuesday morning toward getting underway. Richard Dabate is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in the killing of his 39-year-old wife Connie Dabate two days before Christmas in 2015. He faced a judge in a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.
ELLINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Police investigate two incidents of anti-Semitic, racist vandalism at Yale construction site

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University Police have released photos of several suspects they said vandalized a building on campus with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti. The investigation started on Sept. 20 when members of a construction crew noticed that anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was spraypainted inside of the Kline Biology Tower. The tower has been under construction and closed off, inaccessible to the Yale community.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

150 more police body cameras coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Every police officer in the capital city will soon be outfitted with a body camera. Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody and Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday the department got an additional 150 body cameras to compliment the 325 that were rolled out in 2019. The cameras will...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy