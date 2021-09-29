South Windsor woman charged after making fake Facebook profile of harassment victim: police
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor woman is facing charges after police said she allegedly made a fake profile of a victim she had been harassing. Police said 61-year-old Stacia Lanway violated a protective order and conditions of release when she created the fake Facebook account in the victim's name. According to police, Lanway used the profile to post disparaging and harassing remarks.www.fox61.com
