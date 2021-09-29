CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AHN Plastic Surgeons First in Region to Perform Tongue Reconstruction with Single-Port da Vinci Robotic System

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAHN utilizes the latest innovative technology for minimally invasive head & neck surgery. PITTSBURGH (September 28, 2021) – Plastic surgeons at Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), the flagship academic medical center of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), are the first in the region to perform a tongue reconstruction procedure utilizing the da Vinci® SP surgical system. The minimally invasive, robot-assisted technology is the latest advancement in the field of reconstructive surgery aimed at rebuilding hard-to-reach areas of the body often affected by aggressive cancer therapies.

