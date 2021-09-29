CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Welcome to NPR’s Newest Podcast: NPR’s Book of the Day! Colson Whitehead Finally Gets To Flex His Comedy Muscle

By Danielle Prieur
wmfe.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter writing his Pulitzer Prize-winning books The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys, author Colson Whitehead needed a change of pace. So for his next novel, Harlem Shuffle, he decided to tackle topics near and dear to his heart: heists and New York real estate. In today’s episode, Morning Edition host Noel King talks to Whitehead about his book’s protagonist, a furniture retailer named Ray Carney, and what draws him to a double life of crime.

www.wmfe.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

NPR's Book of the Day

In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's Book of the Day gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

'NPR's Book of the Day' Podcast Debuts Wednesday

Start the day with a 10- to 15-minute author interview. September 27, 2021; Washington, D.C. — Starting Wednesday, September 29, listeners will be able to find NPR's best book interviews in one podcast feed. NPR's Book of the Day is a daily quick listen: author interviews that illuminate the ideas...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

NPR’s Book of the Day and 9 More Podcasts Worth Trying

One quick thing before we get started: Seeing as how we’re about to roll into October — Halloween month, a.k.a. Spooky Season — I’d love to run more creepy podcast picks over the next few issues. So tell me about the various scary/horror-themed podcasts you’ve enjoyed over the years! If I get enough of these, I’ll run them as a mass reader pick.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX40

Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book, nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr's multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See," also made the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
austinmonthly.com

Meet the Creators of Austin’s Newest Paranormal Podcast

Certain standards almost always appear in the paranormal investigations canon, but The Real Ghosts of… hosts Nicole Riccardo and Devin Glasgow imbue an entirely different vibe into their Austin-produced podcast. (Think less ominous voices or B-horror movie effects, more “grab your cocktails and let’s spill the tea.”) The sites they’ve explored so far also shy away from Austin’s historically haunted conventions, but the months’ worth of meticulous research they bring to each case is anything but casual.
AUSTIN, TX
Forward

My fleeting love affair with NPR’S Ophira Eisenberg

Editor’s note: Some nine years after its debut, NPR’s “Ask Me Another” has come to an end. In 2016, the Forward’s Talya Zax profiled Ophira Eisenberg, the show’s host. In honor of the show’s conclusion, we’ve republished that profile. Hectic strains of unidentifiable indie rock drift over the audience. Mostly...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
The Week

Madonna makes Jimmy Fallon sweat, remove coat in 'disturbed' interview

With Jimmy Fallon, you're never quite sure when it's a publicly stunt, but he did look uncomfortable on Thursday's Tonight Show when Madonna crawled up on his desk. Leading up to that moment, Madonna had been talking about the writer James Baldwin. "He was a great source of inspiration for the show, and one of the things I quote over and over again in the show is that artists are here to disturb the peace," she said. "And so I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people's peace while they watch the show. But I mean that in the best way."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Colson Whitehead
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Comedy#Newest Podcast#Npr Books#Fresh Air
Rolling Stone

Another Blockbuster Deal: Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog to BMG

As music companies continue to court hitmakers for their songs, one of the most celebrated catalogs in pop history is on the move. Tina Turner has sold her music rights to BMG, the company’s CEO Hartwig Masuch tells Rolling Stone — marking the latest event in the trend of major legacy artists cashing in on their copyrights. Included in the deal is Turner’s artist’s share for her recordings along with publishing rights, neighboring rights and her name, image and likeness. BMG declined to disclose financial details of the sale, but BMG has bought out all of her rights and calls the deal the single largest...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Interview With The Vampire’: Bailey Bass To Play Claudia In AMC Series Based On Anne Rice’s Book

AMC has cast the third major role in Interview With The Vampire, its series adaptation of Anne Rice’s book. Bailey Bass (Avatar sequels) has been tapped to star as Claudia, the role by played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She joins previously announced Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis. The eight-episode first season will premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year. In the movie, Claudia was an orphan child brought into the Blood in 1794 by Lestat (Cruise) and Louis (Pitt) in New Orleans. Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NPR

Nick Charles Will Be NPR's New Chief Culture Editor

In a note to newsroom staff VP & Executive Editor Edith Chaplin announced the following update:. I am pleased to announce that Nick Charles will be NPR's new Chief Culture Editor. Nick has had a varied career across many aspects of journalism from foreign correspondent covering Operation Restore Hope in Somalia to beat writer on popular culture and the arts at the Daily News to Staff writer at People. He also was Editor-in-Chief at AOL Black Voices and then VP Digital Content at BET.com. He most recently has been the Managing Director at Word in Black, a collaborative of 10 Black owned media. He is co-author of the forthcoming book Say Their Names: How Black Lives Came to Matter in America and the Editor and Spokesman of the Save Journalism Project. Nick is fully proficient in Spanish, which is not helpful for his rabid fanaticism for Barcelona FC (take it up with him, not me, please).
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Tribune

Dave Grohl wrote a memoir, ‘The Storyteller’ — he says his life in rock ‘n’ roll started at the Cubby Bear

There’s a moment early in “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new memoir of a life in music, when a very young-looking teenage Grohl — mullet, overbite, punch-me smile, obvious suburban pedigree — decides to sell his soul to the devil or overlords of rock n’ roll or someone. Basically, anyone who would get him out of Virginia and behind drums for the rest of his life. He stages, in his family’s ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy