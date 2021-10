If ever a hotel could lay claim to such a brave name - not to mention bold strapline - it would be one designed by Terence Conran, Rocco Yim, William Lim, Vivienne Tam, Barney Cheng and Patrick Blanc. It would also house one of the world's only integrated teaching facilities, with over 2,000 students, and it would be an unrivalled showcase for Hong Kong's culture. From the unequivocal brand statement – Unlike any other – to the sleek identity system and engaging guest items, Richard Hatter’s creative vision is very much in evidence at Hotel ICON. Starting from the ground upwards, Richard spent 24 months helping to strategise, design and build the ICON brand. Since its opening Hotel ICON has enjoyed considerable critical acclaim and business success.

