CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Law & Order' Is Coming Back for Season 21 a Decade After It Was Cancelled

By John Lutz
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC has brought back a major series in Law and Order, with an unprecedented 21st season following an abrupt cancellation back in 2010. Producer Dick Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid will both return for the new installment, which currently has no release date. The new season will of course focus on "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Law & Order' Officially Returning to NBC After More Than a Decade

The original Law & Order is making a comeback after 11 years off the air. On Tuesday, Wolf Entertainment announced that a belated Law & Order Season 21 is coming soon to NBC. The series that started the franchise has been off the air since 2010. Law & Order premiered...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

FBI: Most Wanted Star Confirms Exit After Season 3 Premiere

Following the three-part crossover between CBS shows FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and new spinoff series FBI: International, one star of the franchise has announced they're no longer returning to the series. Actor Kellan Lutz, who has been with the series since its backdoor pilot back in 2019 aired during the flagship FBI, took to social media to confirm that his time with the show had come to an end. In the crossover event, Lutz's character was shot and returned to his family to recuperate. Fans shouldn't worry too much thoug has the series is leaving the door open for him to return, and Lutz seems to be willing to reprise eventually.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Night Court Revival Ordered to Series at NBC, With John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch — Get First Look

The verdict is in, and to the surprise of no one, NBC has given a series order to the Night Court follow-up starring five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, who is reprising his role from the original sitcom, and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch. Rauch is also an executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January Productions co-pro, alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings), Winston Rauch and pilot director Pamela Fryman, while Larroquette will carry a producer title. Based on the original multi-cam sitcom created by Reinhold Weege, the Night Court sequel series stars Rauch...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Bratt
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Jerry Orbach
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Angie Harmon
Person
Jill Hennessy
Person
John Lutz
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Sam Waterston
Variety

‘Law & Order’ to Return for Season 21 on NBC

The original “Law & Order” will return to NBC with new episodes for Season 21, nearly a dozen years after the series signed off after a 20-year run. Rick Eid will serve as showrunner of the new iteration of the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf has worked for years to get the mothership series back with new episodes in primetime. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said Wolf. “This is mine.” There’s no word yet from NBC on casting or a premiere date. The original series had a...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Holy Jack McCoy, NBC's OG Law And Order Is Coming Back With Original Cast Members

The Law & Order franchise has been going strong for three decades, with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit having entered its 23rd season and the Organized Crime spinoff kicking off its sophomore season. However, the flagship NBC show itself has been off the air for 11 years, but that will soon change. For those of you who were fans of Jack McCoy and characters from the OG Law & Order, get excited, because the series is being revived with some original cast members.
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Law & Order - Revived for 21st Season by NBC

NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of “Law & Order.” The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Order#Fbi#Defense#L O
Parade

Law & Order Is Back! Everything to Know About the Reboot And Upcoming 21st Season of the Classic Series

“Chung chung!” More than 12 years after we thought its final case was closed, Law & Order is back!. It was announced on Wed., Sept. 28 that the original series that spawned such spinoffs as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (which itself boasts spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime) and Law & Order: Criminal Intent will return for a 21st season. Creator Dick Wolf said about the renewal in a statement, “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine.” Wolf will continue producing the series with Rick Eid as showrunner and writer.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Two Ratings

In the spring, Law & Order: Organized Crime had a great launch but the NBC show’s ratings quickly dwindled downward. How will this police drama fare this time around? Is it certain to be renewed for season three, or could it possibly be cancelled? Stay tuned. Law & Order: Organized...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Three? Has the NBC Police Drama Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger. Recurring actors include Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Burstyn, Ron Cephas Jones, Vinnie Jones, Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Díaz, Dash Mihok, Michael Raymond-James, Mike Cannon, and Izabela Vidovic. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returns to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force and has a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.
TV SERIES
oxygen.com

Original 'Law & Order' To Return To Television For 21st Season After 12-Year Hiatus

NBC announced this week that its original smash hit series “Law & Order” will be returning for a 21st season after 12 years. The return of the flagship series in the franchise, which has spawned several successful spinoffs, including the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and the recent hit “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” has been a hope for its creator, Dick Wolf, for some time.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1 Review: And The Empire Strikes Back

SVU didn't waste any time after the long summer hiatus!. Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1 picked up more or less where the series left off, offering the kind of ripped-from-the-headlines tale about justice vs. power that the series does best. It was timely, relevant, and disturbing, and...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 3 spoilers: After Kat, Garland’s exit…

As you prepare for Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 3 next week, it’s clear there’s a lot we’re dealing with emotionally. Think in terms of the aftermath of tonight’s big departures — Kat and Garland are now both gone from the team, and that means that there are some enormous shoes that need to be filled.
TV SERIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Original ‘Law & Order' Is Coming Back to NBC: Everything We Know

NBC on Tuesday announced that the original "Law & Order" will be revived for a 21st season at the Peacock streaming network. This news comes 11 years after the police procedural, which first premiered in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons, went off the air. Dick Wolf, who created the...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Dick Wolf on reviving Law & Order after more than a decade: "I never give up on things I believe in"

"It took a long time, but the journey was worth it," Wolf tells Variety of NBC's announcement last week that it is reviving Wolf's classic Emmy-winning drama for a 21st season, 11 years after it was abruptly canceled. Wolf wouldn't go into details about the revival, but said that the L&O formula will stay largely intact. “This will be Season 21, so it’s the same Law & Order everyone knows from the first 20 years,” he says. “So there’s really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories. Casting as always will be three cops and three D.A.s.” The 2021-2022 season so far has been good for the Wolf brand. CBS' Tuesday lineup of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International has done well. So has NBC's decision to have three Chicago shows on Thursday and two Law & Order shows on Thursdays. "All told, the eight Wolf shows combined to reach an unduplicated audience of 36.2 million viewers in week one of the fall 2021 TV season," says Variety's Michael Schneider. "According to NBCUniversal research, around 14% of all adults in the United States watched at least one of Wolf’s shows — of the Law & Order, Chicago or FBI variety — within the first three days of air."
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Melissa De Sousa & McKinley Freeman Join Fox Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa De Sousa (The Best Man franchise) and McKinley Freeman (Titans, Queen Sugar) are set for recurring roles opposite Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. The role reunites De Sousa with Chestnut, with whom she stars in The Best Man franchise. Joe Morton also stars in the series. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy