'Law & Order' Is Coming Back for Season 21 a Decade After It Was Cancelled

"It took a long time, but the journey was worth it," Wolf tells Variety of NBC's announcement last week that it is reviving Wolf's classic Emmy-winning drama for a 21st season, 11 years after it was abruptly canceled. Wolf wouldn't go into details about the revival, but said that the L&O formula will stay largely intact. “This will be Season 21, so it’s the same Law & Order everyone knows from the first 20 years,” he says. “So there’s really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories. Casting as always will be three cops and three D.A.s.” The 2021-2022 season so far has been good for the Wolf brand. CBS' Tuesday lineup of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International has done well. So has NBC's decision to have three Chicago shows on Thursday and two Law & Order shows on Thursdays. "All told, the eight Wolf shows combined to reach an unduplicated audience of 36.2 million viewers in week one of the fall 2021 TV season," says Variety's Michael Schneider. "According to NBCUniversal research, around 14% of all adults in the United States watched at least one of Wolf’s shows — of the Law & Order, Chicago or FBI variety — within the first three days of air."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO