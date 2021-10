New Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon made quite an impression in his first week at his new job. So much so that Gordon may be promoted to the active roster next week, sources say. Gordon, the 30-year-old who was signed to Kansas City's practice squad, was reinstated fully by the NFL on Sept. 27 after another lengthy suspension. The hope was to join a practice squad, get up to speed, then join the 53-man roster. That should come soon.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO