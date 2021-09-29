Hopewell School Board Hires Head Varsity Swim Coach, Assistant Athletic Trainer
Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Hopewell, Twp., Pa.) The Hopewell School Board approved the hiring of Kathryn Lopez as head varsity swim coach effective, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She will be paid a stipend of $4,432.00. Greater Pittsburgh Physical Therapy Services was hired to provide assistant athletic trainer services to support AD/Trainer Don Short. The assistant will be paid $30,500.00 from August 1, 2021 through the spring sport season 2022.beavercountyradio.com
Comments / 0