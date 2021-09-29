CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How to Manage Your 401k Without Lifting a Finger

KXLY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 401(k) is a great retirement savings account because it’s easy to invest in and because your employer may even help you save by matching some of your contributions. The one downside is that, unlike a pension, your 401(k) will give you enough to retire only if you manage it correctly.

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

4 Proven Ways to Double Your Money

If you’re like most of us, your primary goal as an investor is to turn a little bit of money today into more money in the future, to cover expenses you’ll have down the road. Doubling your money is a great goal, and the more times you can do that over the course of your investing career, the better off you’ll wind up in the end.
MARKETS
FOX2now.com

Finance Fridays: When to rollover your 401K

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s Finance Friday sponsored by Compass Retirement Solutions, and we were joined by financial advisor Steve Leonard to talk about the right time to roll over your 401K. We learned when we should begin considering a rollover, and which scenarios need to be right to keep money inside the fund.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Asset Allocation#401k#Stocks#Shif
KXLY

How Will a Stock Market Crash Affect Your Retirement Savings?

It’s been a rough few weeks for the stock market, as prices slide and economic uncertainty continues. Since early September, the S&P 500 has fallen by around 5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down roughly 3.8% in that time period, and the Nasdaq has dropped by more than 7%.
MARKETS
KXLY

How Can I Access My Retirement Savings Early?

Retirement savings accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s offer plenty of benefits for long-term savers. But one drawback is that they usually lock your investments up until “retirement age,” which the IRS has decided is 59 1/2 years old. Withdrawing your funds before that age usually results in a 10% early withdrawal penalty, with a few exceptions for specific expenses like buying a first home or paying big medical bills.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KXLY

Is the Backdoor Roth IRA Disappearing Before Our Eyes?

Rumblings from Washington have gotten savvy retirement savers a bit worried: Will this year be the last to take advantage of the clever backdoor Roth IRA strategy? Let’s look at the Roth’s current legal setup and how it might change in 2022. The Backdoor Roth IRA today. The Roth IRA...
PERSONAL FINANCE
vivaglammagazine.com

How to Make Money Without Leaving Your Home

For the past few years, the internet has been an essential part of our daily routine. It allows us to do numerous activities remotely. For instance, a lot of people can now work from their homes. This is beneficial because of the stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic. But if you’re not already, how can you start earning money online? To give you a better view, here are some ways to make money without leaving your home.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Walmart
WOOD

How to lower your taxes without necessarily lowering your income

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is there such a thing as “too rich”? Most of us would love to have that problem, right? But it does happen to more families than you might think. Joining us to discuss this Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward Mattson Financial Services, a firm that’s been helping West Michigan families retire successfully for decades. You can also catch them on the radio on their popular show, Money Mentors.
KENTWOOD, MI
metalinsider.net

How To Better Manage Your Business Payroll Checks

Either you are the boss taking responsibility for the payroll calculation, or you are assigned to manage all the data and payroll history of the employees. Irrespective of who you are, as long as you have the same goal, by reading this article, you can get your payroll system on the right track. Opting for this job requires professional skills. In the case of inaccurate payroll estimations, the IRS has the power to impose massive penalties on businesses due to f errors. Furthermore, these penalties do multiply when the same mistake is repeated which can cause substantial loss to small businesses. Therefore, companies need to follow proper steps to ensure they have all the necessary proof and evidence to run their business successfully without having to deal with any restrictions and penalties.
ECONOMY
KXLY

3 Stock Market Myths That Cost Investors

“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Philip Fisher, Investor and Author. More people have access to the stock market than ever. Several companies now offer commission-free trades and attract retail investors with gamified, get-rich-quick ideologies. With millions of people creating their own portfolios (or allowing fear to keep them on the sidelines), it’s important to debunk common misconceptions.
STOCKS
Thrive Global

The Future is Flexible: How to Manage Your Alternative Workforce to Drive Growth

In this continuously developing world, the alternative workforce is no longer an anomaly. According to research conducted by John Bersin, the alternative workforce is growing tremendously and ruling almost one-third of the global workforce. Alternative workforce mainly includes outsourced or temporary workers like freelancers, gig workers, contingent workers, experts, etc who work remotely for the company.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

How to Create a Business LinkedIn Page Without it Being a Heavy Lift

If you own a business, you should own it on LinkedIn. You need a business page to help market your business. Having a business page on the professional networking platform helps boost your company's credibility. It's an extra step that shows you mean business and you're serious about your company.
INTERNET
KXLY

3 Signs Your Retirement Plan Needs a Refresh

If you want to enjoy your senior years to the fullest, taking the time to plan for retirement is a smart bet. But if these things apply to you, it may be time to give your plan another look. 1. You’re assuming you’ll only need 15 years of income —...
ECONOMY
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

How To Improve Your Restaurant Inventory Management Strategy

Controlling a restaurant kitchen’s inventory is a key to proper restaurant management and can help avoid wasting food and space. When it comes to your livelihood, any gaps in inventory are more than mere annoyances — they could be hurting your ability to make a profit. Food waste and inefficiency are two of the biggest obstacles that could be keeping you from succeeding, and how you manage your inventory plays a critical role in avoiding them.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy