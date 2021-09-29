Tucson Opinion: League of Women Voters supports ballot propositions

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson strongly supports the two propositions that are on the ballot this fall, 410 and 206. The League has a long tradition, since our founding 101 years ago, of carefully studying an issue before we take a position on it. We have also always been a nonpartisan organization, putting aside our own personal political beliefs when we carry out the work of the league.