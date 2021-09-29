CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Opinion: League of Women Voters supports ballot propositions

tucson.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson strongly supports the two propositions that are on the ballot this fall, 410 and 206. The League has a long tradition, since our founding 101 years ago, of carefully studying an issue before we take a position on it. We have also always been a nonpartisan organization, putting aside our own personal political beliefs when we carry out the work of the league.

tucson.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
Tucson, AZ
Elections
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Stewart
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy