Here's Why Right Now Is a Great Time to Invest in the Stock Market

By Rachel Warren, Toby Bordelon, and Brian Withers
 8 days ago
With all the volatility investors have been seeing in the market lately, some are still worried that another market downturn could be looming. Whether or not a crash happens in the near future, this shouldn't deter long-term investors from regularly investing in high-quality companies that they know, believe in, and are committed to holding for the long haul.

In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 20, Fool contributor and new investor Rachel Warren shares with fellow Fool contributors Brian Withers and Toby Bordelon her guiding principles when she bought her first 10 stocks and why it's never too late to invest in the stock market.

Brian Withers: Well, Rachel, the big question I have for you at the end is, you're now what, two weeks into being a shareholder? Do you think about these companies differently now that you own shares?

Rachel Warren: It is a completely different feeling, it's interesting. You just feel like you have a little more skin in the game. It's like there's the sense of the pride in ownership that whether you invest in fractional shares or whole shares, that you are a part owner in these really great companies, and you feel like you're more vested in their future. It is a great feeling and it's been a lot of fun and I can't wait to buy more stocks.

Brian Withers: Awesome, that is wonderful. Richard O mentions, "Cheers to Rachel. I have too encourage my family and friends to split 50-50 in dividend companies and growth companies with secular tailwinds, great leadership, and satisfied customers." I think you've done a great job with that. Any final words as we wrap up, Rachel?

Rachel Warren: Well, thank you for having me on, it's been a great thing. I would say, for anyone that's watching the newer to investing or maybe on the fence and been waiting to invest, it's OK to take your time and do your research and just really get to know companies and sectors that you're comfortable with.

Obviously, for me, I was a slow mover [laughs] with picking the companies, but it's OK. When I did buy my first 10 stocks, I really felt like I knew exactly what I was getting into with these companies. I had read about them thoroughly and I'm really excited to build upon that portfolio. I think there's so much opportunity for investors of all ages and it's never too late to get started.

Toby Bordelon: Yes. I think this is a great example how to get started to. We talk about, you should have 25 companies, that's what you should strive for, but you don't have to have 25 on day one. [laughs] You can start slow and get in there. I love what you've done with your selections. How you've got a couple of great giant companies. We've got the three tech giants we talked about.

You bought Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which is huge and very stable. I think companies like that are great for investors to put in there, and then you expand on that. You start building it out. All of these are pretty large and well-known. You've got a couple of more riskier ones that you've put in with these steady companies here. I suspect that as you grow, you're going to see maybe getting into some small caps there and pulling some of that into your portfolio.

But definitely a great start, and I think this idea of how to get started and what to focus on is something a lot of investors can learn from. Thanks for coming on. It was great too.

Brian Withers: A lot of fun.

Rachel Warren: Yeah. Thank you.

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

