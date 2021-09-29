U.S. Steel leak in Indiana temporarily closes plant
PORTAGE, Ind. — A United States Steel Corp. plant in Portage, Indiana, has temporarily been idled after a discharge is believed to have leaked from the plant into water that feeds into Lake Michigan.
A rusty-colored liquid leaked from the U.S. Steel Portage plant and was discovered in the Burns Ditch waterway at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Park Service.
U.S. Steel said the discharge had been caused by a condition at the finishing line wastewater treatment plant and that the plant had been shut down temporarily as a precaution.
Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.
