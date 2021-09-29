U.S. Steel leak in Indiana temporarily closes plant

U.S. Steel Tower This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows a sign at the headquarters of US Steel at the US Steel tower in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PORTAGE, Ind. — A United States Steel Corp. plant in Portage, Indiana, has temporarily been idled after a discharge is believed to have leaked from the plant into water that feeds into Lake Michigan.

A rusty-colored liquid leaked from the U.S. Steel Portage plant and was discovered in the Burns Ditch waterway at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

U.S. Steel said the discharge had been caused by a condition at the finishing line wastewater treatment plant and that the plant had been shut down temporarily as a precaution.

