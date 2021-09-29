CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

U.S. Steel leak in Indiana temporarily closes plant

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wThS6_0cBeJx1U00
U.S. Steel Tower This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows a sign at the headquarters of US Steel at the US Steel tower in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PORTAGE, Ind. — A United States Steel Corp. plant in Portage, Indiana, has temporarily been idled after a discharge is believed to have leaked from the plant into water that feeds into Lake Michigan.

A rusty-colored liquid leaked from the U.S. Steel Portage plant and was discovered in the Burns Ditch waterway at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

U.S. Steel said the discharge had been caused by a condition at the finishing line wastewater treatment plant and that the plant had been shut down temporarily as a precaution.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh Business Times

Comments / 10

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Don't blame Mrs. O'Leary's cow for the Great Chicago Fire

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago seems to like to pin the blame for its misfortune on farm animals. For decades the Cubs' failure to get to the World Series was the fault of a goat that was once kicked out of Wrigley Field. And for well over a century, a cow belonging to Mrs. O'Leary caused the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mystery lingers around cause of California oil pipeline leak

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — Investigators searching for the cause of an oil pipeline break off the Southern California coast have pointed to the possibility that a ship anchor dragged the line across the seabed and cracked it, but two videos released so far provide only tantalizing clues about what might have happened 100 feet (30 meters) below the ocean surface.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
71K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy