Shutdown looms over federal agencies

By Lisa Rein
SFGate
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON-- The threat of a partial government shutdown this week comes as several federal agencies are still battling to dig out from pandemic backlogs. The Internal Revenue Service is struggling to serve taxpayers 18 months after the pandemic sidelined thousands of employees. Close to a half-million immigrants are on a State Department list to schedule interviews for their visa applications - and the wait for a passport is now as long as 16 weeks. Thousands of documents for Social Security benefits lay unprocessed this summer in field offices where in-person service has been suspended since March 2020, the agency's watchdog recently found.

