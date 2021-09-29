CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Now we know why Pats starting CB sat in Super Bowl LII

NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you think we've finally run out of reasons to stop re-living the Eagles' incredible Super Bowl LII victory, another little detail pops out of the woodwork. If your memory serves (and it might not, considering the high stakes and high number of beverages from that fateful evening), the Patriots entered the Super Bowl with a not-great pass defense despite starting Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler at CB1 and CB2. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's defense was allowing the eighth-most passing yards per attempt in the NFL that season, was bottom-12 in passes defended, and was in the bottom half in passing touchdowns allowed.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

What was behind Bill Belichick infamously benching Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII?

Bill Belichick’s decision to bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII may have cost the New England Patriots a seventh championship, and the head coach has never provided an explanation for the shocking decision. We may finally have one. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham wrote a book about the Patriots called “It’s...
NFL
NECN

New Book Reveals Why Malcolm Butler Was Benched in Super Bowl LII

Book reveals why Malcolm Butler was benched in Super Bowl LII originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Malcolm Butler's benching in Super Bowl LI vs. the Philadelphia Eagles has been one of the great mysteries of the New England Patriots dynasty. While there are plenty of theories about the Super Bowl XLIX hero playing only one snap, we've never gotten a clear explanation.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles: Stephon Gilmore, Jaylon Smith signings make sense?

Howie Roseman has always made one thing very clear — if there is a player available, the Eagles are going to discuss potentially bringing him in. Which means the team is likely going to be spending some time on Wednesday morning discussing the possibility of signing either cornerback Stephon Gilmore or linebacker Jaylon Smith.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
NBC Sports

Can Eagles' defense bounce back after back-to-back disasters?

They’ve faced two of the NFL’s top offenses and in the process looked like one of the NFL’s worst defenses. After allowing 76 points to the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Eagles’ defense will try to regroup Sunday on the road against the Panthers, who aren’t the Cowboys or Chiefs but still post a formidable challenge.
NFL
NBC Sports

A tough test for unclear OL and more in Week 5 matchups to watch

The Eagles (1-3) are traveling to face the Panthers (3-1) on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte. The Panthers’ All-Pro running back missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury but has returned to practice in a limited fashion this week. If McCaffrey plays in this game, it’ll be a really tough matchup for an Eagles run defense that has been gashed in recent weeks, especially for their linebackers who would have to worry about stopping McCaffrey on the ground and through the air.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lii#Patriots#Titans#American Football#Eagles#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy