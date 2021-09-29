Now we know why Pats starting CB sat in Super Bowl LII

Just when you think we've finally run out of reasons to stop re-living the Eagles' incredible Super Bowl LII victory, another little detail pops out of the woodwork. If your memory serves (and it might not, considering the high stakes and high number of beverages from that fateful evening), the Patriots entered the Super Bowl with a not-great pass defense despite starting Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler at CB1 and CB2. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's defense was allowing the eighth-most passing yards per attempt in the NFL that season, was bottom-12 in passes defended, and was in the bottom half in passing touchdowns allowed.