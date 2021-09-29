3 Questions: Paula Hammond and Tim Jamison on graduate student advising and mentoring

Joseph O’Day is a Masters of English student with a specialization in Creative Writing, and will be graduating from his program this December. His graduate thesis is a collection of personal essays titled, “From the Inside” that focus on his life; everything from work, to writing, reading, and his family and relationships. Several of the pieces in the collection have already appeared in publications such as Adelaide Literary Magazine, Biostories, Focus on Faulkner, and The Salem News.

