3 Questions: Paula Hammond and Tim Jamison on graduate student advising and mentoring

By Office of the Provost
mit.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunched in June, the MIT Ad Hoc Committee on Graduate Advising and Mentoring is aimed at delivering a strategic plan to guide and inform the development of effective mentoring policies and programs that would be implemented at the Institute. Made up of 10 graduate students and 11 other members representing staff and faculty, the committee plans to include elements of the recommendations provided in a 2019 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) on the "Science of Effective Mentorship in STEMM."

