CNN's Abby Phillip on Being Pregnant and Covering 2020 Post-Election Madness
When CNN's Abby Phillip found out she was expecting her first child, the senior political correspondent didn't have much time to sit back and enjoy the happy news. "Shortly after the [2020 presidential] election, I was pregnant covering all the madness while in my first trimester and having morning sickness," she says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "Working with the intensity that I did post-election while carrying a child was the hardest thing I've ever done. Between that and the delivery, I could accomplish anything at this point."people.com
