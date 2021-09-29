CNN's Abby Phillip on Being Pregnant and Covering 2020 Post-Election Madness

Fox News’ White House reporter Peter Doocy has clashed with press secretary Jen Psaki in a heated exchange about pregnant women at the US-Mexico border.At Thursday’s press briefing, Doocy asked about the situation at the border, where migrants routinely try to enter the United States.“We’re being told by our people on the ground that you’re releasing pretty much all family units,” said Doocy. “Couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant and that no one has to actually take a pregnancy test unless they want to, so…”“Are you suggesting...

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO