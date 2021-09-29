CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends’ biggest stars turn into anime heroes in Worlds 2021 music video

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year ahead of the League of Legends World Championship, developer Riot tries to get everyone excited with a new song. This year’s anthem is called “Burn It All Down” from American band Pvris, and it definitely fits into the tradition of music to get players amped up. But it also comes with a bonus: a music video that turns some of the game’s best players into anime heroes. (Journalist Ashley Kang has a great thread detailing who is who.) It’s the kind of short that makes you want a full League esports anime, and it even transitions to a 3D art style at the end, in a nod to the upcoming Netflix series Arcane.

