‘New Amsterdam’ 4×02 Review: “We’re In This Together”

The thing about FBI: International is that it is not like the other FBI shows, but yet the same. It is hard to describe, but it’s a good thing. From the beginning of this show (and yes, I know that we’re only on the third episode) they have made sure that it plays differently than the other ones. It’s as if the show said let us give you a ship (which we’re iffy on), characters that talk about their trajectory, and get to know these agents outside of the the case.

