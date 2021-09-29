CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘New Amsterdam’ 4×02 Review: “We’re In This Together”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Amsterdam 4×02 “We’re In This Together” is, indeed, about Sharpwin. But deep down, it’s also about partnership, and even more generally, about teamwork. About the team of people you surround yourself with, the ones who become your people, and of course, about the partner you choose to face this life with. From the outside looking in, those look like monumental choices, but for the team at New Amsterdam there’s nothing more obvious.

thedigitalfix.com

What If…? episode 8 review – we’re in the endgame now

What If…? lurched from an anthology TV series to a serialised drama in this week’s intriguing trip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse. Following up on the events of last week, the episode opens on a world ravaged by Ultron. In this branch of reality, Earth’s mightiest heroes were unable to stop Ultron from uploading himself to Vision’s body and using its power, the mechanical menace conquered the world.
TV SERIES
TVLine

New Amsterdam, Billions, Grey's, The Big Leap

Some series arrived this week (Grey’s Anatomy!) while others departed (Big Brother!), but the most memorable moments are all chronicled in our latest Quotes of the Week roundup. In the list below, we’ve gathered more than 15 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Chapelwaite’ 1×06 Review: “The Offer”

We’re here again! Chapelwaite 1×06 “The Offer” is a strange mix between a transition episode and a really important and necessary one, since it advances a lot in the history of the Boone family and gives us some answers although, as always, accompanied by more questions. Time for review!. Here...
TV SERIES
Distractify

A New Doctor on ‘New Amsterdam’ Is Sure to Shake Things Up

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 2 of New Amsterdam. After having to wait a little longer for the latest season, Season 4 of New Amsterdam is in full force. And it’s already proving to be worth the wait. In the final minutes of the second episode, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) made a phone call that is going to change the course of the storyline.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Sounds Like Love’ Review: What Makes a Rom-Com?

I have to admit up front that the romantic comedy is one of my favorite genres in film. When two people navigate an eventful and maybe sometimes rocky road to end up happy with each other, my entertainment hopes are fulfilled. Honestly, there doesn’t even have to be anything at all groundbreaking or risk-taking in the storytelling to please me. It is extremely rare for me to feel I’ve wasted my time when watching a rom-com.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

‘9-1-1’ 5×03 Review: “Desperate Measures”

We don’t know about you all, but we were glued to our television for the entire hour of this 9-1-1. “Desperate Measures” focused on finding Harry and getting rid of Jeffrey Hudson for good. This episode briefly recapped how Hudson escaped and murdered his lawyer. (You mean a fugitive would...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

Hallmark Movie Review: “Love Strikes Twice”

I have to admit, when I sat down to watch Love Strikes Twice, I thought that Hallmark Channel was being overly ambitious with a “time travel” story. She’s 37 one day and wakes up and is 15 years in the past? It seemed to be a little bit too different for me.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 7 review: Now we’re cooking

On the previous Only Murders in the Building, Mabel makes up with her fellow podcasters for lying to them about her past. Thanks to her cousin, they learn a little bit more about what Tim Kono was up to. More importantly, the trio have an anonymous helper (Detective Williams) when they receive Kono’s cell phone while Charles and Oliver think they’ve found a new suspect.
TV SERIES
noisypixel.net

UNSIGHTED Review – We’re Automata

The world of UNSIGHTED, Arcadia, is dying. In many ways, it’s already dead. The humans have disappeared, and all that remains is the Automatons, a race of sentient robots whose sentience is a finite resource about to be extinguished. This game puts you in the role of one such android and tasks you with saving the city, your friends, and yourself before you succumb to madness and become a bloodthirsty UNSIGHTED.
VIDEO GAMES
fangirlish.com

‘The Rookie’ 4×02 Review: “Five Minutes”

We’re back! After the previous week, The Rookie 4×02 “Five Minutes” teaches us that the silence caused by the absence of a loved one is too deafening to bear and we also witness the damage that an unfair trial can do against an innocent person. Time for review!. Here we...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ 1×03 Review “Recruiter”

NCIS: Hawai’i 1X03: Recruiter reminds us that no good deed goes unpunished. Miles Hayward, a local service recruiter who focuses on wayward boys, is murdered in cold blood in a parking lot after a training session with one of his recruits. It’s important that this gentleman died and I don’t...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘The Morning Show’ 2×03 Review: “Laura”

The Morning Show 2×03, “Laura,” saw Daniel Henderson wrapped up in the chaos of people trying to leave Wuhan before lockdown in a continuation of this season’s theme of watching 2020 unfurl with the curse of hindsight. Mitch Kessler was off in Italy, being sickened by both himself and, to a much greater extent, Fred Micklen. Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson were still trying to find some kind of truce before their first day back to work together, all in the middle of Cory Ellison’s planned media blitz.
TV SHOWS
cititour.com

New Amsterdam Pasta Opening in Essex Market

New Amsterdam Pasta, a NYC-based retailer of pasta, will begin operations out of the Lower East Side’s Essex Market (Stall 30) on October 12. New Amsterdam’s creations include a variety of handmade pastas, using imported Italian flours, as well as classic and modern sauces to pair with them. All items are prepared fresh and will be available a la carte, or in prepared meal kits, allowing even the most novice chef to seem like a true Italian gourmet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fangirlish.com

‘FBI: International’ 1×03 Review: “Secrets As Weapons”

The thing about FBI: International is that it is not like the other FBI shows, but yet the same. It is hard to describe, but it’s a good thing. From the beginning of this show (and yes, I know that we’re only on the third episode) they have made sure that it plays differently than the other ones. It’s as if the show said let us give you a ship (which we’re iffy on), characters that talk about their trajectory, and get to know these agents outside of the the case.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Chicago Fire’ 10×03 Review “Counting Your Breaths”

Chicago Fire 10×03 “Counting Your Breaths” continues to hammer home the theme of family. Firehouse 51 is a family, ten seasons in that’s no longer under discussion. But families aren’t always just about the good moments. They aren’t always just about the support, and the love. Sometimes, families are also about calling you out when you need to, and about making sacrifices for each other. Even if that sucks.
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Exits Series After 3 Years

General Hospital said goodbye to another member of the cast on Monday. Briana Nicole Henry, who joined the long-running daytime soap opera as Jordan Ashford in September 2018, announced her departure from the series the day after her final episode aired. Henry had nothing but love for her co-stars in her statement Tuesday, adding that she made a personal decision to move on from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES

