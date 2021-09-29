‘New Amsterdam’ 4×02 Review: “We’re In This Together”
New Amsterdam 4×02 “We’re In This Together” is, indeed, about Sharpwin. But deep down, it’s also about partnership, and even more generally, about teamwork. About the team of people you surround yourself with, the ones who become your people, and of course, about the partner you choose to face this life with. From the outside looking in, those look like monumental choices, but for the team at New Amsterdam there’s nothing more obvious.fangirlish.com
Comments / 0