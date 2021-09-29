CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers says Packers' dramatic SNF win was 'rough night' for his doubters

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Sunday wasn't a good night for those who doubted Aaron Rodgers. The Packers' quarterback looked to be in vintage form as he drove Green Bay down the field in 37 seconds to set kicker Mason Crosby up for the game-winning 51-yard field goal to walk off the 49ers on the road.

