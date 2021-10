New mom Mandy Moore has joined philanthropist Melinda French Gates in urging Congress to pass a national paid family leave policy. Lawmakers in Congress are currently debating approval of the Build Back Better Act, a $3.5 trillion reconciliation budget bill that could give all workers up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave. But the inclusion of a paid leave policy in the bill’s final form isn’t a guarantee as members of Congress could decide to strike it from the legislation prior to approval. In urging lawmakers to approve the policy, Moore and Gates have called this moment a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO