Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

MyWabashValley.com
 8 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”. Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and...

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Danish artist turns in blank canvases after being given $84,000 in cash for museum artwork

A Danish artist delivered two blank canvases titled “Take the Money and Run” after a Denmark museum lent him $84,000 (£61,986) to incorporate in his commissioned artwork.Jens Haaning was to recreate two of his 2010 artworks for the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art, which both depicted the average income of Austria and Denmark residents.The museum’s director Lasse Andersson told CBS News that Haaning was given cash for use in the artwork itself, in addition to personal compensation.“We also have a contract [saying] that the $84,000 to be displayed in the work is not Jens’ and that it must be paid...
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Danish artist delivers empty frames for $84k as low pay protest

In an unexpected reinterpretation of an earlier work, a Danish artist has left a museum with empty frames, a depleted bank account and red faces all round. Rather than applauding Jens Haaning’s artistic commentary on modern capitalism, the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in northern Denmark has said the artist is in violation of a legal agreement – and in possession of more than $84,000 belonging to the institution.
MUSEUMS
insideedition.com

Danish Artist Was Given Cash to Use in Art Installation, He Turned In 2 Empty Canvases

Think of it as a blank canvas. Make that two completely blank canvases. A Danish artist was given $84,000 in cash by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark to be incorporated into installations for the facility. What they received from artist Jens Haaning were two rather large empty canvases titled "Take the Money and Run."
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
