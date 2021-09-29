Massachusetts man pleads guilty to killing 3 women found dead in his home
If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741. SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — A Massachusetts man accused of killing three women whose bodies were found at his home in 2018 and charged with sexually assaulting and kidnapping a number of other women pleaded guilty in a reversal on Tuesday.bangordailynews.com
