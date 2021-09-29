CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Factbox-Congress struggles over U.S. debt ceiling as deadline looms

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate blame each other for failing to move forward so far on a temporary suspension of the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling, in a political game of “chicken” with potentially dire economic consequences. The U.S. Treasury will exhaust its borrowing authority by...

KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government's borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. "Our hope is to get this done as soon as today," Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

What's good (and what's not) about Congress' new debt-ceiling deal

The one thing everyone agreed on was that Congress was running out of time. According to the Treasury Department, the United States was scheduled to default on Oct. 18, which is why Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to resolve the debt-ceiling crisis this week in order to prevent any adverse economic consequences.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

White House economists sound the alarm on US default risk, saying it would inflict a "devastating blow" A US default would impact everyone in America and could take the nation decades to fully recover from, White House economists warned in a report on Wednesday. The report paints a bleak picture...
U.S. POLITICS
wkzo.com

U.S. Senate filibuster looms large as leaders seek debt ceiling deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A threat by Democrats to do away with the U.S. Senate's filibuster rule colored Wednesday's behind-the-scene efforts to avert a looming federal debt default, which economic analysts say could upend the global financial system. President Joe Biden, a former senator who has long defended the filibuster rule...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bakersfield Now

How the Congress U.S. debt ceiling decision could impact you

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Richard Gearhart, Associate Professor of Economics at CSUB says the October 18th deadline for the U.S. Congress is to allow the budget that's already been passed to be spent, to essentially pay obligations. Richard Gearhart, Associate Professor of Economics at CSUB says if the Congress decides...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
whtc.com

U.S. debt limit crisis must be resolved 'immediately' Treasury's Yellen says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country's debt limit needs to be raised by Congress "immediately" to avoid a financial crisis. Speaking with bank CEOs and President Joe Biden at the White House, Yellen warned the Treasury would have "very limited cash" that would be quickly depleted after Oct. 18.
U.S. POLITICS

