Undefeated in OAA Red league play
Clarkston Varsity Volleyball defeated two OAA Red foes last week. They won their game at Rochester Adams last Thursday, 3-0, going 25-10, 25-22 and 25-22 in matches. Sophomore Cayla Cogan had 17 kills and junior Paige Giehtbrock had ten kills. Senior Eli Adams had six blocks and four digs. Junior McKenna Hampton had seven blocks. Sophomore Kiley Gallagher had seven digs and senior Summer Jidas had six digs. Freshman Chloe Giehtbrock had 17 assists and sophomore Emery Kuebler had 15 assists.clarkstonnews.com
