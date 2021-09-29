Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines PAPER WORKS. As stories run on the so-called Pandora Papers—11.9 million-odd files about the ultra-wealthy’s financial arrangements, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists—artworks are (unsurprisingly) making some guest appearances. The Washington Post, which was involved in the investigation, said that documents show that the late dealer Douglas Latchford and his family set up “trusts in tax havens shortly after U.S. investigators began linking him to looted Cambodian artifacts.” Latchford died last year, and his daughter gave his collection to the country. Elsewhere, the ICIJ reports that the Sri Lankan “power couple” Thirukumar Nadesan and Nirupama Rajapaksa used foreign shell companies to acquire...

MUSEUMS ・ 2 DAYS AGO