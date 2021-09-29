CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

8newsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”. Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and...

www.8newsnow.com

The Guardian

Danish artist delivers empty frames for $84k as low pay protest

In an unexpected reinterpretation of an earlier work, a Danish artist has left a museum with empty frames, a depleted bank account and red faces all round. Rather than applauding Jens Haaning’s artistic commentary on modern capitalism, the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in northern Denmark has said the artist is in violation of a legal agreement – and in possession of more than $84,000 belonging to the institution.
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Danish artist turns in blank canvases after being given $84,000 in cash for museum artwork

A Danish artist delivered two blank canvases titled “Take the Money and Run” after a Denmark museum lent him $84,000 (£61,986) to incorporate in his commissioned artwork.Jens Haaning was to recreate two of his 2010 artworks for the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art, which both depicted the average income of Austria and Denmark residents.The museum’s director Lasse Andersson told CBS News that Haaning was given cash for use in the artwork itself, in addition to personal compensation.“We also have a contract [saying] that the $84,000 to be displayed in the work is not Jens’ and that it must be paid...
MUSEUMS
arcamax.com

WATCH: Danish artist pockets museum's cash, declares it conceptual art

(UPI) A Danish artist who was loaned $85,000 cash by a museum to use in a pair of artworks instead turned in two empty frames under the title, Take the Money and Run. Lasse Andersson, director of the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, said the facility loaned artist Jens Haaning $85,000 in Danish kroner banknotes to recreate two of his earlier works that featured cash in a frame.
MUSEUMS
insideedition.com

Danish Artist Was Given Cash to Use in Art Installation, He Turned In 2 Empty Canvases

Think of it as a blank canvas. Make that two completely blank canvases. A Danish artist was given $84,000 in cash by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark to be incorporated into installations for the facility. What they received from artist Jens Haaning were two rather large empty canvases titled "Take the Money and Run."
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Danish#Austria#Copenhagen#Ap#Dr#P1
Upworthy

Danish museum gave an artist $84K for his work. He gave them a blank canvas instead.

When the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art loaned $84,000 to well-known Danish artist Jens Haaning, it expected to receive a recreation of his earlier works, where the artist had framed cash to represent the average annual salaries of an Austrian and a Dane. This recreation was slated to be part of the museum's Work it Out exhibit, meant to explore the societal relationship to work.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

The Pandora Papers and the Art World, Slovenian Art Museum Floods, and More: Morning Links for October 5, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines PAPER WORKS. As stories run on the so-called Pandora Papers—11.9 million-odd files about the ultra-wealthy’s financial arrangements, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists—artworks are (unsurprisingly) making some guest appearances. The Washington Post, which was involved in the investigation, said that documents show that the late dealer Douglas Latchford and his family set up “trusts in tax havens shortly after U.S. investigators began linking him to looted Cambodian artifacts.” Latchford died last year, and his daughter gave his collection to the country. Elsewhere, the ICIJ reports that the Sri Lankan “power couple” Thirukumar Nadesan and Nirupama Rajapaksa used foreign shell companies to acquire...
MUSEUMS
