Cost savings may drive more Spanish bank mergers, say executives

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – Cost savings arising from domestic consolidation in the Spanish banking sector should be a driver for more potential deals, bank executives told a financial event in Madrid on Wednesday. Facing ultra low interest rates and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, European banks are under growing pressure...

