Fortnite - Steel Farm location: Where to open chests in Steel Farm explained

Over a decade since release, Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is still a game worth pondering for how it avoids being a game at all. One of the first breakout iPad titles, it exploits the platform's multimedia cachet to wander playfully and abrasively across boundaries between artforms, genres and technologies. On some level it is Zelda, the tale of a wanderer's accidental rousing of a skull-headed spectre that must be purged by collecting the pieces of a cosmic triangle. But it is also Twitter, with inner monologues filling a scrolling feed, and writing that walks a line between decadently self-important and goofing off about lore. It's a pixelart realm of winding paths and chiselled shadows, but also a self-mythologising prog rock album - there's an alternate dimension you access by flipping the phonograph disc on the title screen. It's a rhythm game, too, with puzzles that evoke Garage Band and boss fights that recall the UFO DJ dialogues of Close Encounters of the Third Kind. It's many different, ill-matched things, but it always feels complete, thanks not least to Jim Guthrie's chirpy yet fathomless electronic score.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO