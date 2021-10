FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 23.6% as 5,027 cases were reported. The previous week saw 4,068 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Case numbers in San Juan County skyrocketed last week compared to the week before, even as large scale clinics were announced as part of a state effort to increase vaccination rates and administer booster shots to qualifying individuals.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO