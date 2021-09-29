VIDEO: Check This E46 M3 with an S85 5.0 V10 and DCT
The E46 BMW M3 is widely considered the best M3 of all time. Its balance of brilliant handling, pure steering, and naturally-aspirated engine still make it a masterclass of small sports coupe engineering. However, by today’s standards, it’s a bit underpowered, being that its 3.2 liter straight-six engine makes 333 horsepower (an incredible feat of engineering back in its day). So what if it had a bigger engine, like say an S85 5.0 liter naturally-aspirated V10 from the E60 M5? That’s exactly what we see in this new video from AutoTopNL.www.bmwblog.com
