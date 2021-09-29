CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Check This E46 M3 with an S85 5.0 V10 and DCT

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe E46 BMW M3 is widely considered the best M3 of all time. Its balance of brilliant handling, pure steering, and naturally-aspirated engine still make it a masterclass of small sports coupe engineering. However, by today’s standards, it’s a bit underpowered, being that its 3.2 liter straight-six engine makes 333 horsepower (an incredible feat of engineering back in its day). So what if it had a bigger engine, like say an S85 5.0 liter naturally-aspirated V10 from the E60 M5? That’s exactly what we see in this new video from AutoTopNL.

