CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Japan Finance Minister says G7 has agreed on ‘some points’ on global tax reform

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Finance ministers from Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on “some points” over global tax reform at their virtual meeting, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday. Aso declined to comment on specifically what the G7 finance leaders agreed, but said he hoped the G7...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Hold-outs Ireland, Estonia Sign Up To Global Tax Reform Deal

The Irish and Estonian governments on Thursday agreed to sign up to a 15 percent global minimum tax rate on multinational firms, leaving only Hungary as the last hold-out against the far-reaching deal. The reform is aimed at stopping international corporations slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low...
ECONOMY
Riverside Press Enterprise

Ireland agrees to global tax deal

DUBLIN – Ireland dropped its opposition to an overhaul of global corporate tax rules on Thursday, agreeing to give up its prized 12.5% tax for large multinationals in a major boost to efforts to impose a minimum rate worldwide. Ireland, the low-tax European headquarters for blue chip companies including Apple,...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Japan PM Kishida vows to devote himself to ending COVID-19 crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Friday he would do his utmost to lead the country out of the COVID 19-induced national crisis. “I’m determined to devote body-and-soul to overcome this national crisis with the people, carve out a new era and pass on to the next generation a country whose citizens are rich at heart,” Kishida said in his first policy speech to parliament.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Australia’s central bank sees risks in housing market “exuberance”

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s central bank on Friday warned that “exuberance” in a red-hot housing market was encouraging a build-up of debt that might destabilise the financial system, urging banks to maintain lending discipline amid the boom. In its semi-annual Financial Stability Review, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Reform#Finance Minister#Reuters#Group Of Seven Lrb#Japanese
whtc.com

Factors driving hot Canadian inflation still seem temporary, central bank chief says

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The factors influencing Canada’s red-hot inflation are proving more persistent than expected, but there are “good reasons to believe” they remain temporary, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday. Macklem, answering questions after a speech to a foreign policy think-tank, said Canada’s central bank continues to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Polish court ruling plunges EU into new crisis, EU ministers say

WARSAW (Reuters) – A Polish court ruling challenging the supremacy of EU law has plunged the European Union into an existential crisis and raises the possibility of Poland leaving the 27-nation bloc, ministers from other member states warned on Friday. Welcoming the Constitutional Court ruling, Poland’s prime minister said his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Global Tax Reform Isn’t Yet a Done Deal

Europe has mustered an almost united front behind global tax reform. Now it is the U.S. that needs to get its house in order. On Friday evening in Paris, about 130 nations are expected to announce a new deal on global corporate taxation. Key holdout Ireland said it would back the deal late Thursday. Its support was crucial because the country has a low tax rate and hosts the international headquarters of many U.S. tech giants at the heart of the tax-avoidance quarrel.
PERSONAL FINANCE
mining.com

Zambia is reviewing mining tax framework, minister says

Zambia’s mines minister said on Wednesday that the government had been reviewing the mining tax framework with key stakeholders to design a regime that would be stable, predictable and competitive. “This will also attract both local and foreign investment in mining and ultimately scale up mineral production in the country,”...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

New Japan finance minister Suzuki warns against any rapid yen moves

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday warned against rapid currency moves, saying he was closely watching the foreign exchange market as the yen hovered near 18-month lows against the dollar. The new finance minister made the comment when asked about the yen’s weakening and its impact...
ASIA
AFP

IMF board meets with Georgieva amid data manipulation probe

The IMF Executive Board on Wednesday announced it had met with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after an investigation found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank. In a brief statement, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the board "met today with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as part of its ongoing review of the matter raised by WilmerHale's investigation of the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report."
WORLD
whtc.com

Ireland told it can keep 12.5% corporate tax rate for smaller firms

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland has received assurances that if it agrees to a new global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% it can maintain its 12.5% rate for firms with annual turnover below 750 million euros ($867 million), Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. Irish ministers are due to meet on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

IMF head meets with board probing data-rigging allegations

The head of the International Monetary Fund met on Wednesday with her agency's executive board, which is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank the sister global lender where she was formerly was a top executive.The IMF is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.The IMF board heard from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva who has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. She served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before...
WORLD
whtc.com

Allow a vote on your climate plan, local govt pensions tell UK companies

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s local government pension schemes, hedge fund TCI and asset manager Sarasin have told UK listed companies to allow shareholders a vote on their climate transition action plans, the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum said on Thursday. Companies should put a resolution outlining their disclosure of greenhouse...
ECONOMY
CNBC

'We are one millimeter away' from global tax deal, French finance minister says

PARIS - A global deal on corporate tax should be completed before the end of this month, top EU officials told CNBC Wednesday. Global governments have been involved in tough negotiations to bring a handful of nations in line with a international deal on corporate tax. The G-7 and G-20 nations backed an agreement earlier in the summer that, if implemented, would force multinationals to pay tax where they operate — and not just where they have their headquarters – and impose a minimum corporate rate of 15%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Most Irish global tax concerns met, talks ongoing- ministers

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Updated proposals to overhaul global corporate tax rules respond to a lot of the concerns raised by the key holdout, Ireland, but further engagement is needed, senior ministers said Monday. Ireland, the low-tax European headquarters for a number of the world’s largest multinationals, has so far declined to...
ECONOMY
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden, Japan's new prime minister agree to keep alliance strong

New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden in his first call with a foreign leader since taking office and the two agreed to hold an in-person summit soon. Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday he and Biden had agreed they would closely...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy