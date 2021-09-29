Matthew Dowd, former Bush strategist, announces Democratic bid for Texas lieutenant governor

George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner & candidate for Texas Attorney General, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the physical and financial drain on Texas because of the border crisis. Bush says there needs to be a disaster declaration to help ease the financial burden on Texas. Bush believes the Biden administration is not going to do what former Presidents, including President Obama, have done and give Federal assistance to border states facing a crisis. Bush also weighed in on whether he feels Matthew McConaughey is ready to run for governor. Bush feels McConaughey is not ready and says you can’t win a race in Texas on platitudes, generalities and poet philosophy. Bush respects McConaughey’s philanthropy that has helped out Texans, including after Hurricane Harvey, but feels at some point he is going to have to answer some real questions and ultimately, does not see McConaughey running for governor.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO