CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China hit by power cuts and factory closures as energy crisis bites

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTa2q_0cBeGeJs00
Chinese state media says 20 provincial jurisdictions have implemented electricity-rationing measures since mid-September.

China has told railway companies and local authorities to expedite vital coal supplies to utilities as the world’s second largest economy grapples with extensive power cuts that have crippled industrial output in key regions.

As many as 20 provinces are believed to be experiencing the crisis to some degree, with factories temporarily shuttered or working on short hours. Shopkeepers were left to light their stores by candles, and there were reports of mobile networks failing after a three-day outage hit three north-eastern provinces.

Growing alarm among residents at the power crunch, now in its second week, comes as China’s state planner – the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) – formally urged local economic planners, energy administrations and railway companies to beef up coal transportation to meet demand during the winter season. China is the world’s biggest consumer of coal-powered energy.

“Each railway company should strengthen coal transportation to power houses (utilities) with inventory of less than seven days and launch the emergency supply mechanism in a timely manner,” said the NDRC.

According to the South China Morning Post, quoting analysis by Sinolink Securities, stocks of coal used to generate electricity – held by the nation’s six biggest power-generation groups – stood at a record low of just 11.31m tonnes as of 21 September – enough to produce power for 15 days.

The energy crunch has been driven by a series of complex overlapping factors which have combined to create a perfect storm in an economy which relies on coal for 56% of its power.

Trying to reduce its emissions to become carbon neutral by 2060, the Chinese economy has lagged behind in improving energy efficiency even as coal production has slowed because of new regulations.

On top of that, the rebound in demand for goods from Chinese factories as the world reopens after the Covid-19 pandemic – a factor facing other economies – has left coal production unable to keep up with the demand for energy from factories.

With thermal coal futures in China hitting an all-time high of $212.92 per tonne earlier on Wednesday, the rising prices have put further pressure on power utilities unable to recoup added fuel costs.

According to an analysis paper by S&P Global on Wednesday the issues have been exacerbated by China’s own attempts to intervene in the crisis which it described as a “tinderbox of issues”.

“China’s latest measures to cap energy consumption have been widely blamed for causing the current power crisis, but the curbs more likely ignited a tinderbox of issues accumulating for months around soaring fuel prices and coal shortages, highlighting the difficulties in implementing energy policy in the context of a huge economy with numerous moving parts.”

The problems have been most acute in the three north-eastern provinces of Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang with local authorities in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning province, warning of “the collapse of the entire grid” if power wasn’t rationed.

“If there’s a power cut in the winter then the heat stops too,” said Fang Xuedong, 32, a delivery driver in Shenyang, about a 90-minute flight north east of Beijing.

“I have a kid and an elderly person at home, if there’s no heat then that’s a problem.”

China, the world’s top coal consumer imported a total of 197.69m tonnes of coal in the first eight months of 2021, down 10% year-on-year. But August coal imports rose by more than a third on tight domestic supplies.

Officials this week have repeatedly sought to assure people there will be power for household use and heating as winter approaches.

But since last week, power rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of north-eastern China, with news reports and social media posts showing outages of traffic lights and 3G communications networks in the region.

China is considering hiking industrial power prices to ease the supply crunch, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

The NDRC said later on Wednesday the government would not stop electricity prices from floating within a reasonable range and would let them reflect market fundamentals and changes in cost.

The curbs also continue to affect heavy industry, such as metal production, and manufacturers.

An internal document from a large technology components maker in China reviewed by Reuters said more than half its daily production in Kunshan, in the eastern industrial province of Jiangsu, had been suspended since earlier this week.

Meanwhile in Foshan, in southern China’s bustling province of Guangdong, the company was only allowed to produce late at night and in the early morning from mid to late-September, according to the document, which said manufacturers were “ambushed” with the new restrictions.

Comments / 2

Related
theedgemarkets.com

China's energy crisis is hitting everything from iPhones to milk

(Oct 8): The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian sheep farmers and makers of cardboard boxes. Not only is the extreme electricity shortage in the world’s largest exporter set to hurt its own growth, the knock-on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK energy crisis: Bills may soar 30% in 2022, as Ofgem warns more firms will collapse as prices spiral

Energy bills could rise further in the UK next year, analysts have warned, after research showed volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of more suppliers could push the price cap up to about £1,660 come summer.The forecast is around 30 per cent higher than the record £1,277 figure set for winter 2021-22, which began at the start of October, according to research agency Cornwall Insight.It comes as the chair of energy regulator Ofgem warned of “significant” price rises and more company failures in light of soaring gas prices.Speaking at the Energy UK conference on Thursday, at what he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Crisis#East China#South China#Ndrc#Sinolink Securities#Chinese
The Independent

Energy bills set to rise by £400 for millions of households in the spring as gas price soars to record high

Energy bills are set to jump by almost one third for millions of households this spring after the price of natural gas soared to a new record level on Wednesday, with experts forecasting that worse is yet to come.Experts now forecast that the energy price cap, which sets a maximum that suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, will have to rise by a further £400 when it is next reviewed by regulator Ofgem in February, coming into effect in April. It would mean the cost of gas and electricity for the average home is around £1,660 per year.The unprecedented...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
The Independent

India staring at power crisis with coal stocks down to days

An energy crisis is looming over India as coal supplies grow perilously low, adding to challenges for a recovery in Asia’s third largest economy after it was wracked by the pandemic. Supplies across the majority of coal-fired power plants in India have dwindled to just days worth of stock.Federal Power Minister R. K. Singh told the Indian Express newspaper this week that he was bracing for a “trying five to six months.” “I can’t say I am secure … With less than three days of stock, you can’t be secure,” Singh said. The shortages have stoked fears of potential...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
Axios

Fallout from China's energy crisis

China’s energy crisis shows no signs of slowing, and it’s poised to impact the flow of goods that the nation sends stateside. Why it matters: Supply chain disruptions are a huge part of what’s holding back the world’s economic growth as it recovers from the pandemic lockdown era. Electricity blackouts in China spawned by a power shortage could make that worse.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Business Secretary: Renewables will shield households from soaring gas bills

Consumers will be better insulated from erratic gas prices as wind and solar power start providing more energy to the UK’s households, the Business Secretary has said.Kwasi Kwarteng said that by decarbonising the UK’s power supply, the Government would ensure that households are less vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.“The UK so far, as many of you know, has made great progress in diversifying our energy mix. But we are still very dependent, perhaps too dependent, on fossil fuels and their volatile prices,” he told a conference organised by trade body Energy UK.We will use the wealth of Britain's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

The Government Blinked First in China’s Energy Crisis

The cash crunch faced by property developer China Evergrande Group in recent weeks has drawn comparison to the 2008 financial crisis, when seemingly minor turbulence in real-estate finance blew up into an economy-destroying hurricane. There’s an even better candidate for a 2008-style emergency in China right now, though: The energy crunch that’s sent coal prices soaring over $200 a metric ton and cut power to industry and homes across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

What is behind the rising gas prices

The rising price of gas has caused widespread concern across the country over how many consumers will afford to heat their homes this winter. The hike in costs has also seen many providers go under as the costs of supplying fuel becomes overbearing. Professor Michael Tamvakis, professor of commodity economics...
TRAFFIC
Marietta Daily Journal

Traffic lights gone dark. Factories shut down. What caused China’s power crisis?

SHENYANG, China — Classroom lights were off at Baita Elementary School. The screen at the front gate usually displaying announcements had gone dark too. Children were playing sports outside instead of learning, and mothers weren’t sure when the energy crisis gripping China would end. “We’ve never had power cuts like...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy