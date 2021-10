Walt Disney World will be bringing back their iconic welcoming show as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. This week, Disney posted new showtimes for "Let the Magic Begin," the official welcome show for Magic Kingdom. The show will run five minutes before the park formally opens, with the show returning on October 1st. Guests who want to experience the show can arrive up to an hour early at Magic Kingdom, with some of the shops at Main Street USA open for visitors to enjoy. The show is free to guests - all you need is a ticket to Magic Kingdom and an early alarm to enjoy the show.

