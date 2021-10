Consumers are growing increasingly cautious and price sensitive. A new consumer survey finds that 60% of shoppers are seeking more coupons, discounts and deals to offset higher prices across shopping categories including groceries. Nearly half of respondents (45%) said they’ve recently switched brands to save money, while more than half (53%) are shopping at multiple stores to find the best price. The report indicates that today’s consumers are also using more channels than ever to find value, and demand coupons via omnichannel means (so, direct mail and online). The Food Institute has the data.

YOUTUBE ・ 7 DAYS AGO