Even Culinary Students and Chefs Are Obsessed with This Chef's Knife—and It's 47% Off at Amazon

I'm really fussy about cast iron. Not in the "Ye shall not allow soap within one hectare of the sacred skillet lest the grandmothers of yore take corporeal form to whomp you upside the head" sense, because that's a load of nonsense. It's more that I get super skeptical about the new wave of cast-iron purveyors who by their very existence are trying to assert that they can make a better product than the smiths who wrought the century-old pan that permanently resides on my burners—and that they tend to charge a squillion dollars for it. (I feel legally obligated to mention here that I have a masters degree in metalsmithing, so I come by the crankiness honestly.) I've tried various of the culty brands and for the most part, they're fine-to-good, and to me, not worth the eye-popping price tag when Lodge and various yard sales yield battle-tested gear that will still net you change back from your $50 bill. But the Vermicular isn't fine or good; Vermicular is extraordinary.

