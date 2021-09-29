CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even Culinary Students and Chefs Are Obsessed with This Chef's Knife—and It's 47% Off at Amazon

By Amy Schulman
Food & Wine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from a skillet, a knife is arguably the most important tool a home cook can wield. Without one, you wouldn't be able to carve through crusty loaves of bread or quickly dice onions and carrots. And if the chef's knife you're working with is nicked, dull, or simply old, it may be time to invest in a new one. Many top-rated brands can easily run you a few hundred dollars, but you can snag an excellent-quality chef's knife for under $40 at Amazon right now.

www.foodandwine.com

