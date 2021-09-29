YouTube now banning all anti-vaccine content; deleting channels of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s and others
YouTube is banning from its platform all “harmful” anti-vaccine content, which was determined with the help of “health authorities,” the Google-owned site announced on Wednesday. According to the announcement, YouTube is expanding its “medical misinformation policies” to include “harmful vaccine content” relating to “currently administered vaccines that are approved and...americanmilitarynews.com
Comments / 2