CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube now banning all anti-vaccine content; deleting channels of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s and others

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube is banning from its platform all “harmful” anti-vaccine content, which was determined with the help of “health authorities,” the Google-owned site announced on Wednesday. According to the announcement, YouTube is expanding its “medical misinformation policies” to include “harmful vaccine content” relating to “currently administered vaccines that are approved and...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
ZDNet

YouTube expands medical misinformation bans to include all anti-vaxxer content

YouTube has said it will remove content containing misinformation or disinformation on approved vaccines, as that content poses a "serious risk of egregious harm". "Specifically, content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines will be removed," the platform said in a blog post.
TV & VIDEOS
soyacincau.com

Better late than never—YouTube bans all anti-vax content

YouTube announced that they have banned false content regarding vaccines—including content that alleges approved vaccines are dangerous and other misinformation. They have also expanded their medical misinformation policies on YouTube with new guidelines on vaccines. “Working closely with health authorities, we looked to balance our commitment to an open platform...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

Russia threatens YouTube ban for deleting RT channels

Russia has threatened to ban YouTube if it does not reinstate two German-language channels backed by the Russian state that were deleted for violating Covid misinformation guidelines. Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor accused Google-owned YouTube of censorship. The agency ​​”demanded” that the channels - RT DE and Der Fehlende Part -...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Kennedy#Infertility#Anti#Google#World Health Organization#Working#The Washington Post
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox News

Brian Stelter suggests CNN regular Dan Rather is to blame for causing Americans to distrust the media

CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter appeared to throw his pal Dan Rather under the bus in order to explain the decrease in Americans' trust in the media. Recent Gallup polling shows only 36% of Americans trust "mass media," its lowest since 2016. But Facebook's Tom Gara highlighted a whopping 10-point drop from 54% in 2003 to 44% in 2004, adding that such trust hasn't recovered.
ENTERTAINMENT
gizmostory.com

Stern’s Stern Comment on “Anti-vaxxers” Rocks Twitter

Twitterati is all praise for radio superstar and talk show host Howard Stern. The celebrity recently ranted on the people who are not willing to take the vaccine to fight COVID-19. This has brought Stern applause from his fans on Twitter. Last Tuesday, Stern, on his SiriusXM program, ranted about the people who were against the vaccination drive going all around the world.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
U.S. POLITICS
epicstream.com

Gina Carano Says Joe Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandates are 'Murdering' People

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. When Disney terminated Gina Carano's Lucasfilm contract last February for her questionable social media behavior, a lot of fans thought that the former Star Wars actress would've learned a valuable lesson about responsibly using the platform she was given. Unfortunately, that's not the case and the ex-mixed martial arts fighter has remained vocal and quite frankly, a little overboard about her controversial socio-political takes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
americanmilitarynews.com

UPDATES: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for hours and counting – here’s what’s happening

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experienced global outages Monday afternoon, crashing and remaining down for users worldwide. Though no official reason has been provided, some have suspected it was caused by changed Domain Name System (DNS) records that only Facebook is in control of. Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, showed the...
INTERNET
Daily News

COVID vaccines likely prevented the deaths of tens of thousands of vulnerable citizens

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have likely prevented the hospitalizations and deaths of tens of thousands of older and more vulnerable American residents in the last five months, according to a new study from the Department of Health and Human Services. The report, released on Tuesday, used individual Medicare claims and county-level vaccination rates to estimate the net reduction in ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

YouTube banning all anti-vaccine content contributing to misinformation

YouTube is banning all content the platform says is spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. The video-sharing platform gave examples of content falsely claiming the coronavirus vaccine is dangerous or causes chronic health issues; claims that the vaccine causes autism; claims that the vaccine does not reduce transmission of COVID-19; claims that the vaccine causes infertility and so on.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy