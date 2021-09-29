Continuing to Evolve Each Year is Goal for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has saw improvement from center Bam Adebayo in each of his NBA seasons.

So Spoelstra expects nothing less as Adebayo enters his fifth year. They are looking forward to extended development.

“If you look at his game from when he first came into the league, the second year, each year he has added to it,” Spoelstra said, “That’s what the great players all do. You’ll continue to see that."

After making his first All-Star Game appearance in 2020, Adebayo is gearing most of his improvement on the offensive side. At the team media day, he harped on becoming a better perimeter player and a reliable facilitator.

“His midrange game, his free-throw shooting, we don’t take that for granted," Spoelstra said. "The fact that he can draw fouls, he plays with physicality and then he makes free throws is really important for us. His range will increase. His playmaking will get better with experience.”

Spoelstra said critics should expect to see more growth from Adebayo.

“I know there’s a lot of rhetoric about Bam’s game and where he should improve and how he should improve," Spoelstra said. "I say this with respect, most of that rhetoric is from people that don’t really understand. When you understand what it really takes to win and how he’s going to improve in those areas, I think that’s what matters most.”

