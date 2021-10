This week on the podcast, we grapple with the idea of a 100-win Dodgers team somehow underperforming, and we look at what lies ahead with one week left in the season. Max Scherzer gets the ball in a winner-take-all situation, but we go through the scenarios of what might happen if things are tied on Sunday. Plus the return of AJ Pollock is fresh in our minds, plus the return of Cody Bellinger as well.