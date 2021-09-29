WATCH: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on Texas abortion ban
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday on Texas’ restrictive abortion ban. Watch the hearing in the player above.www.pbs.org
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday on Texas’ restrictive abortion ban. Watch the hearing in the player above.www.pbs.org
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 1