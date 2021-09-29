CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on Texas abortion ban

By News Desk
 8 days ago
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday on Texas’ restrictive abortion ban. Watch the hearing in the player above.

WATCH: Governors in Northeast discuss gun violence prevention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governors of four northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes. Watch the event in the player above. Chief executives in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania signed a 10-page agreement...
McConnell offers Dems short-term debt fix amid standoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday told Democrats he would allow an emergency debt limit extension into December, edging back from a perilous standoff by offering a potential path to avoid a federal default. A procedural vote on legislation that would suspend the debt limit for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agreement reached on short-term debt ceiling fix

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “We’ve reached agreement,” Schumer announced as he opened the Senate. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Why Biden pitched infrastructure bill in Michigan amid congressional stalemate

Yamiche Alcindor is the White House correspondent for the PBS NewsHour; the moderator of Washington Week, the weekly public affairs show on PBS; and a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC. She often tells stories about the intersection of race and politics as well as fatal police encounters. She is currently covering the administration of President Joe Biden and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
