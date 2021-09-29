CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passports for products as well as people – enhancing trust through technology

 8 days ago

Passports provide a licence to travel while also providing security – an established international recognition of proving identity and accompanying a ticket to ride. Passports have also come back into conversations in the last few months through vaccine passports. Covid-19 has forced the imposition of restrictions on our ability to move from one country to another, even for one town to another at the height of the pandemic. Vaccine passports have provided the way out - the combination of the proof of identity and the proof of vaccination that provides more certainty and security.

mining-technology.com

OSARA Develops Robotics Automation Software for Enhanced Productivity

Concept: California’s industrial automation solution provider startup OSARA has developed an AI-equipped software that enables industrial robots to perform diverse tasks in a wide range of environments. The solution allows logistics operators to scale e-commerce inventory induction and extraction, order fulfillment, singulation, and sortation. The startup aims to empower logistics and factory professionals to tackle operational challenges while helping them automate the repetitive tasks in their distribution centers and factories.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Viant Enhances Cookieless Offerings for CPG Advertisers Through Catalina Partnership

Integration Links Offline and Online Ad Performance to Individual Purchases. Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, and Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence and omni-channel media solutions, today announced the integration of Catalina’s extensive shopper data into the Adelphic® advertising software, enhancing cookieless targeting, measurement and attribution offerings for CPG advertisers. The integration maps offline and online ad performance to purchases to help marketers track real-time effectiveness of campaigns and enable independent validation of customer purchases.
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

WealthKernel provides Claro with custody, portfolio management and brokerage services via API

WealthKernel, a wealthtech provider of digital investment services, today announces its partnership with Claro Money, a new digital financial coaching app. As part of the partnership, Claro Money will use WealthKernel’s flexible investing APIs and regulatory umbrella in its mission to change the way retail investors access financial knowledge, tools and products.
TECHNOLOGY
nojitter.com

Nurture Employee Well-Being and Productivity with EXPs

Most businesses are struggling to retain talent—thanks to the Great Resignation—a continuing trend in which people seeking a change leave their jobs willingly as a result of the pandemic. In a case of great industry timing, concurrent with the Great Resignation is a generation of employee experience platforms on the rise—which measure end-user application usage and experience data to determine how employees interact with the tools they use and essential attributes of an employee experience platform.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

B2B Payments: The Facilitator for Enhancing Customer Experience in the Travel Industry

The travel industry is showing signs of a rebound in leisure travel with restored optimism after the easing of some lockdown restrictions and the rollout of vaccines across the globe. But the industry is in a significantly different place to before the pandemic, with consumer behaviors having shifted. We’re seeing the emergence of vaccine passports, greater demand for safety and hygiene, more flexible payment and cancellation options and much more. While it’s no surprise the B2C payments industry is stepping up to meet these new challenges and enhance the customer experience, the role of B2B payments landscape in this often gets forgotten.
TRAVEL
finextra.com

Crédito Agrícola Group taps Meniga for carbon tracking tool

Meniga, the global leader in personal finance banking solutions, has today announced that is has partnered with Portuguese national financial group, Crédito Agrícola Group, to launch its market-leading green banking solution, ‘Carbon Insight’ in Portugal. Meniga’s ‘Carbon Insight’ - which becomes the first bank-based carbon footprinting solution to be launched...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Legacy HR technology is impacting employee productivity

According to a recent report by Forrester, 90 percent of HR workers are losing up to four hours a week on admin and management tasks due to outdated technology. Despite the shift in the industry to remote working and recruiting therefore driving digital transformation, over 90 percent of organizations aren’t maximizing their investment in HR tech. In fact, over 75 percent of organizations admitted the need to update their HR tech in the coming months.
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Moneyhub to offer digital document storage via Legado

Moneyhub, the market-leading Open Banking and Open Finance data, intelligence and payments platform, is partnering with Legado, Open Document and Life Planning FinTech provider, to provide Legado’s encrypted personal Digital Vault services to Moneyhub’s clients. Wealth management and pension clients that send out millions of account statements and policy documents...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

How should banks grapple with regulation when crafting their cloud strategy?

Digital transformation is becoming further intertwined with cloud migration across financial services. The flexibility, scalability, security, and resilience that cloud environments offer are far superior and incomparable with their predecessors, and financial institutions across the board recognise this value. They appreciate that to compete with digital native competitors and continuously meet consumer expectations, adoption of cloud has become a non-negotiable.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Financial scheduling outfit Coconut snags $28 million in new funding

Coconut Software, the leading provider of appointment scheduling and lobby management solutions for financial institutions announced today it has raised $28 Million CAD in Series B funding. The round was led by Klass Capital, a Toronto-based, long term-oriented growth equity firm that invests in high growth enterprise software businesses. All...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

TableYeti and Tipjar unveil card machine that separates tips from transactions

TiPJAR, the UK’s leading HMRC-cleared cashless tipping platform have announced their second pioneering partnership with TableYeti, provider of payment devices that deliver a radically better contactless payment experience for hospitality businesses, to launch the world’s first payment terminal that enables card tips to be separated from a transaction transparently. Their...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

AI can make customers love, not loathe, their bank in tough financial times

Of all institutions, banks are at the forefront of sensing and encouraging the financial resiliency of their customers. They have clear insights into the state of an individual’s financial balance, spending and debt situation. This is especially valuable as customers’ finances are put under unusual strain through no fault of their own.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

FreedomPay integrates with Klarna

FreedomPay, a leading consumer-centric commerce platform, today announced an integration with Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service. Starting today, FreedomPay's US merchants can offer Klarna's flexible, interest-free payment solutions at checkout in-store, maximizing sales and bringing added ease and convenience to shoppers across America ahead of the most anticipated shopping season yet.
RETAIL
finextra.com

Why your boardroom decisions must be steered by data, not instinct

At the helm of an organisation’s strategic direction, performance and growth trajectory, the C-suite team holds massive responsibility towards employees, customers and shareholders. For banking and financial services companies, the stakes get higher – pre-pandemic, the financial services industry contributed £132 billion to the UK economy in 2019 and, consequently, will also play a major role in post-Covid economic revival. There is little room for costly mistakes or delays.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Nationwide establishes online resource to support private landlords

A free service has been launched to help landlords manage their properties in one place and navigate them through the complex rules and regulations in the sector. The launch of The Landlord Works, which has been developed by Nationwide Building Society over the last two years with the support of landlords, aims to help improve rental standards across the UK through education and support. According to the English Private Landlords Survey, published in 2019, nearly two thirds (63%) of landlords believe the industry had changed for the worse, predominantly due to the increase in regulation, legislation and tax.
ECONOMY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

ELI Codes Enhanced Through SPINS Partnership

Chicago, IL—SPINS has partnered with Cornerstone for Natural to enhance Cornerstone’s ELI Code and Smart Shelf Tag solutions, according to a press release. Smart Shelf Tags are retail shelf tags equipped with patented ELI Codes, which, when scanned with a smartphone, can display a range of digital content including videos, PDFs, images, product attributes, and web pages, in order to engage and educate in-store shoppers. Smart Shelf Tags can also be used to train retail staff on a given product.
CHICAGO, IL
finextra.com

Shaw and Partners appoints LAB Group to streamline digital onboarding

Australia’s leading financial services KYC & onboarding platform provider, LAB Group, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with one of Australia’s preeminent investment and wealth management firms Shaw and Partners to enhance the organisation’s client onboarding experience. With a national presence and over $27 billion of assets under advice, Shaw and Partners is client focused and is continuously looking for ways to enhance its client and adviser experience.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Digital Signage and Content Engagement Provider Acquired to Enhance Technology Stack

Nashville-based Uniguest acquires UCView to expand its solutions across its served industries. Leading digital engagement technology provider, Uniguest, announced today the acquisition of UCView, a market leader in engagement technology with a focus on digital signage and IPTV. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jake Loveless, CEO, Edgemesh. UCView will...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Amazon Connect updates enhance agent productivity to enable mass outreach

Amazon Web Services Inc.’s cloud contact center service Amazon Connect is getting some powerful new capabilities today that are aimed at helping make agents more productive and boost organizations’ outreach. Amazon Connect is an easy-to-use, omnichannel cloud contact center service businesses can use to enable customer service and customer engagement....
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Vaccine passports working 'well' despite chaos claim

John Swinney has said the new vaccine passport app is now functioning well despite the nightclub industry brandishing it a "shambles". The scheme to allow only fully-vaccinated people to attend some large events had suffered teething problems. But the deputy first minister revealed that 280,000 QR codes for the scheme...
PHARMACEUTICALS

