Passports for products as well as people – enhancing trust through technology

Passports provide a licence to travel while also providing security – an established international recognition of proving identity and accompanying a ticket to ride. Passports have also come back into conversations in the last few months through vaccine passports. Covid-19 has forced the imposition of restrictions on our ability to move from one country to another, even for one town to another at the height of the pandemic. Vaccine passports have provided the way out - the combination of the proof of identity and the proof of vaccination that provides more certainty and security.