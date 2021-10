It was a magical setting at Fenway Park last night as the Boston Red Sox handled the New York Yankees 6-2 to claim the AL Wild Card game. There was a noise in the park, an old noise, that had not been heard in quite some time. One that wasn't quite there in 2018 as the machine-like Sox steamrolled to 119 wins and a World Series title.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO