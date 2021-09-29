CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diageo's Limited-Edition Single Malt Scotch Whiskeys Explore the "Legends Untold"

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiageo has a history steeped in producing some of the finest alcoholic beverages available, and now it has captured the essence of its very finest Single Malt Scotch whisky in the upcoming and highly-limited “Legends Untold” collection. While each 70cl bottle of whisky is to be sold separately, fans of...

