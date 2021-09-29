Foodie guide to 50th anniversary celebration with more than 150 sips and bites
The magic is calling all Foodies to the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration – The World’s Most Magical Celebration! Throughout our four theme parks and beyond, Disney chefs and mixologists have created more than 150 sips and bites full of color, whimsy, and a touch of EARidescent shimmer – with even more coming throughout the 18-month celebration beginning Oct. 1, according to the Disney Parks Blog.www.winknews.com
