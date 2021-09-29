CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Foodie guide to 50th anniversary celebration with more than 150 sips and bites

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe magic is calling all Foodies to the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration – The World’s Most Magical Celebration! Throughout our four theme parks and beyond, Disney chefs and mixologists have created more than 150 sips and bites full of color, whimsy, and a touch of EARidescent shimmer – with even more coming throughout the 18-month celebration beginning Oct. 1, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Vinylmation, Wishables, Ornaments, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection Merchandise Revealed Early

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary fast approaching on Friday, we were given a sneak peek at some of the new merchandise coming to the Vault Collection on October 1st earlier today. Now, we’ve also found some of the newer unreleased items in the Celebration Collection, including previously-teased Vinylmation, Wishables, new holiday ornaments, and more!
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Foodie: Spooky sips

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – October 1. It’s officially spooky season for all you foodies out there or at least that’s what I’ve been told by my neighbor who wouldn’t dare try my Halloween-oriented trail mix until today. Although she did eat a buttercream pumpkin, she wouldn’t touch the candy corn. Oh, the irony.
Robb Report

How to Make a Tuxedo No. 2, a Gin Martini With a Surprising Absinthe Accent

If the Martini is a tailored suit, then the Tuxedo No. 2 is, well, a tuxedo. It’s a dressed-up Martini—or perhaps dressed down, more on that in a moment—but in either case it’s a Martini with a bit of extra panache. It trades the Martini’s diamond-like clarity and simplicity for the resonant depth of maraschino and the punch of absinthe—a bold act, perhaps, but also one that earns the cocktail its name. In the summer of 1886, a young financier named James Brown Potter attended a social club party in upstate New York. He had recently returned from a trip to...
themainstreetmouse.com

Foodie Guide: Fall into Magic Treats and Sips at Disney Springs

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Kelsey Noland. It’s time to eat, drink, and be scary! With only a few more weeks leading up to Halloween, I’m indulging in all my favorite things at Disney Springs. From the spellbinding shopping at World of Disney to all the ghoulish good treats and sips! Guests will find some returning favorites and sweet new additions this frightfully fun season, including the Haunted Mansion Petit Cake, Pumpkin Donuts, Monster Cookies, and more.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

The Best Sushi Knives For Making Restaurant-Quality Rolls at Home

The right tools can help any chef, whether they’re a seasoned professional or a casual beginner, up their game. This is especially true when preparing something like sushi, where presentation is just as important as taste. That’s why you’re going to want a proper sushi knife. Of course, sushi isn’t cooked, so the ingredients you use and the way they’re prepared and presented is of the utmost importance. Among seasoned vets, the knife of choice for slicing raw fish is the yanagi. Long and thin like the willow branch it’s named for, the traditional knife features a non-stick blade with a...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Fans Will See Dozens Of New Food & Drink Items On The Menu At Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — In case you’ve been counting, it’s been about 575 days since the Warriors played before a full house in San Francisco. All that changes on Wednesday with the preseason opener. KPIX 5’s Betty Yu got a preview of the brand new food and drink debuting at the arena Tuesday. The food and beverage team at Chase Center said it has been very busy in the off-season creating new items to suit every palette. “We want to elevate the food, that same luxury that they can find at a hotel, I want the fans to have...
NBA
CBS Philly

Taste With Tori: Augusto’s Of Madison Celebrates Multi-National Influences On Plates With Passion And Gusto

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Warming up Warminster. There’s a small BYOB that celebrates Mediterranean, Latino, French and American influences on plates with passion and gusto. So set your tastebuds up for excitement at Augusto’s of Madison. Now while the flame and the flavor may come from the kitchen, the fire comes from chef and owner Augusto Jalon. Born in Ecuador, Jalon came to the United States in 1972. “I always say I’m an aspiring chef because you keep learning,” he said. “My father was a physician. I wear a different kind of white coat.” His journey to wearing a white coat was one paved in pit stops. First, he worked in a couple of small restaurants and then back to Ecuador to marry his wife. Then, back to the States to start culinary school, where a future in fine dining was calling him. But this chef didn’t stay in the city. Eighteen years ago he settled on this street and has worked ever since to follow his passion and provide for his family. For more on Augusto’s of Madison, watch the video above.
WINKNEWS.com

Disney brings back indoor character meets — no hugs allowed

Indoor meet-and-greets with Disney characters are back at Disney’s theme parks, but hugs and autographs aren’t yet allowed. Disney on Tuesday announced it is relaunching indoor visits with costumed characters at its theme parks, after putting the tradition on hold over the past year due to COVID-19. Guests can take...
ORLANDO, FL
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ

