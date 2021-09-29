Community service part of club’s mission

Last week, White Bear Lake’s Women of Today marked 15 years as a chapter. Their celebratory event at Rudy’s Rooftop coincided with Minnesota Women of Today Week. The chapter meets the second Thursday of the month at the Senior Center in Normandy Park to focus on three areas: service, personal growth and fellowship. They work with Cerenity Care Center calling Bingo and members make activity bags for residents. They sponsor a hole for the Bear’ly Open golf event and partnered with the VFW at Build a Burger every month (pre-pandemic). Fundraising proceeds go to the food shelf and Feed My Starving Children. The busy group also raises funds and awareness for Minnesota Milk Bank and Sweet Dreams for Kids and currently works with Crescent Cover, the first children’s residential respite and hospice home in the Midwest.