YouTube bans all anti-vaccine videos, removes accounts spreading misinformation

YouTube is banning all anti-vaccine videos, not just for COVID-19, and removing accounts that spread misinformation about vaccinations. Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced Wednesday that it will extend its policy against misinformation by blocking videos that question any commonly used vaccines that have been approved by health authorities as safe and effective. YouTube previously blocked videos making false claims about the novel coronavirus, but not for vaccines treating measles, chickenpox and other diseases.

Comments / 6

AL User
7d ago

First hand accounts of personal experience is not misinformation. The meaning of the term "misinformation" must have been changed to mean "any information we don't like." However, as we all know personal knowledge is one of the highest qualified testimony to fact in a trial.

Reply
3
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

