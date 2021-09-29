Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A THURSDAY ARTIST BLOTTER. Anicka Yi is in London, readying her show in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. She keeps quiet about the exact details of her latest work in a Guardian interview, but says the museum “does lend itself to being infected with a biological agent—that was a very good point of entry for me.” Marina Abramovic is in Kyiv, Ukraine, Reuters reports, unveiling an installation to commemorate a massacre of almost 34,000 Jews by the Nazis in the capital city in 1941. And Laurie Anderson is in the New York Times Magazine, profiled by Sam Anderson in conjunction with what he terms her “nonretrospective retrospective” at the Hirshhorn Museum...

VISUAL ART ・ 23 HOURS AGO