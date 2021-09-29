CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantee indoor garden and greenhouse from $899

Plantee is a new all in one smart greenhouse and indoor garden designed to provide your plants with the perfect growing environment and offering you full control of its growing conditions. Marketed as the most “technologically advanced indoor greenhouse ever made” the Plantee allows you to control lighting, watering and temperature.

