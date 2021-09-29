Plantee indoor garden and greenhouse from $899

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While you're decorating your home for fall with mums, pumpkins, and harvest wreaths, it's also the perfect time to buy a new houseplant or two. Even if your home is already filled with plants, there's always space for a few more. Plus, with winter fast approaching, the plants will boost your mood when the weather outdoors is cold and dreary. And while you're shopping for new houseplants, you're going to need some new pots to put them in, too. These stylish ceramic planters from Amazon will make beautiful additions to your indoor garden.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO