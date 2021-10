What if someone told you that embracing what makes you different can amplify your business?. We live in a day and age where our digital world can have a massive impact on our identity. Social media, digital media, and other influences can impact our perception of how we should look, live, and present ourselves to the masses. These days, the more we connect with what we think we should be, the more we disconnect from who we are. Why not change all of that by accepting what makes us different instead of adapting and making ourselves small?

