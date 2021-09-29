Lowell is making a comeback
The On the Street series looks at the past, present, and future of neighborhoods in Greater Boston. For generations, Lowell has been a place with potential. Its canal-carved downtown and classic architecture form the bones of a great city. The brick mills that once made Lowell an industrial powerhouse have gradually been redeveloped into apartments, bringing more residents to the core of the city. A bustling university sits on the edge of downtown by the Merrimack River.www.bostonglobe.com
